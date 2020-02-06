Jeep is expanding its High Altitude trim to the Wrangler and Gladiator, the 4x4 builder announced Thursday, expanding the luxury-oriented package to its more rugged offerings for the first time, and offering those who want a little more flash in their rough-and-tumble off-roaders.

These luxury-focused models will offer full leather interiors (including the dash, console and door panels), 20-inch wheels with all-season Bridgestone Dueler street tires, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, Alpine premium audio, automatic high beams, remote keyless entry, blind spot monitoring, rear parking and proximity sensors, a rearview camera with dynamic parking lines.

“Our new Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude are in direct response to customers who continue to ask for even more luxurious materials, premium content and technology in two of the most capable vehicles that we’ve ever offered,” said Jeep brand boss Jim Morrison in FCA's announcement. “We’ve taken the most capable SUV and midsize pickup on the planet and delivered a pair of truly unique vehicles, inside and out, so there’s clearly no compromise between luxury and capability."

"No compromise" might be a bit of a stretch, as those who intend to take their Jeeps off-road with any regularity would probably pass on features like 20-inch wheels and body-colored everything. While nice, these touches are magnets for dings, scratches, gouges, and even outright removal when things get narrow and pointy on the trail.

Besides, many Wrangler owners still pride themselves on being able to hose their interiors down after a long day in the dirt. We suspect the percentage of those who actually do is somewhere in the very, very bottom of single-digit territory, but hey, everybody needs something to hang their hat on.

The High Altitude trim is now offered on most of Jeep's lineup. In each instance, it represents the most luxurious trim package available, often being presented as an alternative to more narrowly focused offerings like the off-road Trailhawk or high-speed Trackhawk.

For Wrangler and Gladiator, High Altitude will sit above the similarly comfort-oriented Sahara models, which can be optioned with much (but not all) of the fancier kit that comes standard on High Altitude, making the new trim sort of a catch-all for those who simply want their Jeeps loaded up, but without the things that compromise daily driving.