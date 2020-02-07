Performance and driving experience You'll note in the above chart we didn't provide the usual description of engines and transmissions. That was on purpose. Hybrid powertrains are so complex that such specs about engine displacement or transmissions can be deceptive or require far more context than can be provided in a spreadsheet cell. In this case, it comes down to the fact that each of these hybrids utilizes an inherently different powertrain design. For instance, Hyundai utilizes a six-speed automatic, Toyota uses an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (which is not the same thing as a belt-driven CVT), and the Accord Hybrid is more like a series hybrid that utilizes its electric motor to power the wheels with the engine pretty much there to replenish the battery like a range-extender ... except in certain cases, such as when in a constant highway cruise, where the engine can in fact directly power the wheels. Now, how are we going to put that in a spreadsheet? Furthermore, no one system is necessary a better solution than another — although we're sure the respective engineers of each company would have an opinion on that. In practical terms, it means the Accord Hybrid feels a little more like an electric car when behind the wheel, whereas you're bound to feel and hear the engine engaging at the behest of your right foot in the Camry and Sonata. You'll also hear and feel the Sonata shifting gears, whereas there are no gears to shift in the others. Basically, drive them all, see if any of these characteristics annoys you, and move on. In terms of performance, at least, you can see that the new Sonata has less overall system horsepower than the surprisingly robust Accord and Camry hybrids that surpass the 200-horsepower mark. Impressive.

Interior space According to the specs, the Accord has a whopping 5.6 extra inches of rear legroom than the new Sonata. As we discovered in our midsize sedan comparison test, the Accord's back seat really is limo-like, but eclipsing the Sonata by nearly half a foot is surprising to say the least. Happily, we dispatched Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale to the Chicago Auto Show floor to see for himself the real-world differences between them: "Despite the significant difference on paper, each of these sedans is quite close on rear seat comfort. I'm just shy of 6 feet tall and at least 250 pounds, and I could fit behind myself very comfortably. The Accord has a bit more legroom than the others, but a bit less headroom. The Camry and Sonata feel almost identical. All three had fairly flat rear seats, but they all had a comfortable amount of recline and would be pleasant for both short and long journeys." So there you go. Looks like there might be some differences in measurement practices involved, which would not be unusual.