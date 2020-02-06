Jaguar unveiled the redesigned 2021 F-Type coupe and convertible just before the end of 2019, but pricing was kept in the dark. Today, at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, Jaguar put numbers to trims, and the starting price remains the same at $62,625, including destination. Other trims, however, see somewhat significant price increases or decreases.

For now, Jaguar released information for coupe and convertible versions of the P300, the P300 First Edition, the all-wheel-drive P380 R-Dynamic, and the all-wheel-drive R. The P300, with a 296-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four and rear-wheel drive, opens the books at $62,625, including destination, which is the same as the 2020 model. A First Edition, which is based on the P300 R-Dynamic, features the Exterior Design Pack and 20-inch Gloss Technical Gray wheels and starts at $74,125.

The P380 R-Dynamic with a 380-horsepower supercharged 3.0-liter V6 and all-wheel drive starts at $82,825, which is a major price decrease from 2020's price of $88,325. The most powerful version in the current 2021 F-Type lineup is the R (an SVR is expected at a later time). With a 575-horsepower supercharged V8 and all-wheel drive, the 2021 F-Type R starts at $104,225, which is slightly more expensive than the $102,825 price for 2020.

All four detailed trims are also available as convertibles. On the P300 and P380 R-Dynamic, the convertible is a $3,100 upcharge. For the First Edition, the convertible is $2,300 more expensive, and the convertible R is $2,700 more expensive than the coupe.