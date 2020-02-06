The Toyota 4Runner, Tacoma, and Tundra already are offered in a myriad of off-road-themed trim levels, including TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, and TRD Pro. Now, Toyota is adding 4Runner, Tacoma, and Tundra Trail Editions, because in the great outdoors, there's always room for one more.

In all three cases, the Trail Edition is based on the SR5 trim level, which means it should be more affordable than the TRD variants. Equipment differs slightly depending on the truck, but all are offered in 2WD or 4WD guise. Common elements include the exterior color choices: Army Green, Cement (gray), Midnight Black, and Super White, all with black badging. Black interiors feature tan contrast stitching and floor liners.

The 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition also includes a Yakima roof basket, TRD Off-Road wheels in gray, the optional sliding load floor, and a 40-quart cooler (in Army Green or Cement) with special brackets that attach to that load floor.

The 2021 Tacoma Trail Edition is based on the SR5 Double Cab and gets the Limited model's chrome grille and the TRD Off-Road wheels in gray. Built-in lockable stowage bins are located along the inside walls of the cargo bed, and the one on the driver's side is insulated to function as a cooler. There's also a 115-volt power outlet located in the bed.

The 2021 Tundra Trail Edition is based on the SR5 Crew Max body style with the SR5 Upgrade Package. It includes the same bed-side stowage as the Tacoma, as well as special wheels and the grille from the top-spec 1794 Edition model.

All three Trail Editions hit dealerships this summer. And trails shortly after.

