Dodge is going back to the well with yet another round of aesthetic options for the 2020 Durango SUV, focusing yet again on the high-performance SRT model with a new Black package and optional "Redline" stripes.

Like most of FCA's dress-up packages, these are geared toward the sporty crowd. The SRT Black package adds lots of black and dark gray elements, including gray SRT badges on the grille and fenders, gloss black mirror caps, 20-inch matte gray wheels, blacked-out exhaust tips, a satin black "Dodge" logo on the tailgate, and gray "Durango" and "SRT" tailgate badges.

If you want a little color variety, you can swap out the gray alloys for the existing Brass Monkey accessory wheels at no cost. You can also add the Redline stripe package (shown here), which adds matte black full-length stripes with red accent pin-striping on the outer edges.

And while the package may be called the SRT Black, it's actually available in 10 colors: Billet Silver, DB Black, Destroyer Grey, F8 Green, Granite Crystal, Octane Red, Reactor Blue, Redline, White Knuckle and Vice White.

Plenty of cars aren't even available in 10 finishes.

The SRT Black package offers a treatment similar to that of the Blacktop package, which is available on lower trims; Black and Redline are both exclusive to the range-topping SRT model.

The Durango SRT Black will run you $1,495; Redline is an extra $1,295. These packages will make their public debuts at the Chicago Auto Show next week alongside some other goodies from FCA. Stay tuned.

