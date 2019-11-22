LOS ANGELES — No city is more associated with cars than L.A. Sure, they're built in places like Detroit or Munich. But this is where they get driven. Or at least where they get sat in during traffic jams. This year's big Los Angeles Auto Show brought us so many great cars, in particular, EVs, crossovers, and, well, EV crossovers, such as our editors' top pick, the Mustang Mach-E. To catch yourself up, here's our mega gallery — 34 cars you can ogle in hundreds of photos, along with links to the rest of our show coverage.
2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition - 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition coming to L.A. Auto Show
Audi E-Tron Sportback - Audi E-Tron Sportback shows its slick styling in L.A.
Audi RS 5 Panther Edition - Audi RS 5 Panther Edition rocks deep purple and a feline sheen
2020 Audi RS Q8 - Audi RS Q8's 600 horsepower bridges the trail and the track
2020 BMW M2 CS - 2020 BMW M2 CS breaks cover ahead of L.A. debut
2020 Buick Encore GX - 2020 Buick Encore GX is a really attractive middle child
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer - 2021 Chevy Trailblazer revealed with more details and trims
2020 Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition - 2020 Dodge Challenger celebrates 50th anniversary with a golden special edition
2020 Fiat 500X Sport - 2020 Fiat 500X Sport expands lineup and color palette
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E - 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E officially revealed with at least 300 miles of top range
2020 Hyundai Ioniq - 2020 Hyundai Ioniq debuts in L.A. with freshened styling, tech, more electric range for EV
Hyundai RM19 Prototype - Hyundai RM19 is yet another mid-engine prototype with payoff potential
Hyundai Vision T Plug-In Hybrid SUV Concept - Hyundai Vision T Plug-in Hybrid SUV Concept lights up L.A. Auto Show
2019 Jaguar XJ Collection - 2019 Jaguar XJ Collection Special Edition is a 300-unit curtain call
2020 Karma Revero GTS - Karma Revero GTS and SC2 concept plot the way forward
Karma SC2 Concept - Karma Revero GTS and SC2 concept plot the way forward
2020 Kia Niro Hybrid - 2020 Kia Niro Hybrid gets tweaked design, more tech features
2021 Kia Seltos - 2021 Kia Seltos rolls style and value into a subcompact package
Kia Seltos X-Line Concepts - 2021 Kia Seltos rolls style and value into a subcompact package
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible - 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible is much more than just coupe minus roof
2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring - 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring brings plug-in hybrid tech to the small crossover
2020 Mazda CX-5 - 2020 Mazda CX-5 adds torque to the turbo engine, gets more expensive
2020 Mazda CX-9 - 2020 Mazda CX-9 gets more torque and second-row captain's chairs
2020 Mazda CX-30 - The 2020 Mazda CX-30 will start at $22,945 with 2.5L power
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S - Mercedes-AMG's 2021 GLE 63 S gets 603 horsepower from the family V8
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 - 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 offers 89 horsepower per seat
2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP - The 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP is overwrought and automatic
2020 Nissan Sentra - 2020 Nissan Sentra takes a walk on the upscale side
2020 Subaru WRX and STI Series.White - 2020 Subaru WRX and WRX STI Series.White sneak in one more special edition
2021 Toyota Camry AWD - Toyota blesses Camry and Avalon with AWD
2021 Toyota Mirai - The Toyota Mirai went from yuck to yowza, will it be enough?
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime - 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime has 302 hp, 5.8-second 0-60 time, 39-mile electric range
VW Atlas Cross Sport R - VW Atlas Cross Sport R soars into L.A. with 480 horsepower
VW ID Space Vizzion Concept - Volkswagen's ID Space Vizzion is a high-tech, apple-flavored wagon concept