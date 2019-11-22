LOS ANGELES — No city is more associated with cars than L.A. Sure, they're built in places like Detroit or Munich. But this is where they get driven. Or at least where they get sat in during traffic jams. This year's big Los Angeles Auto Show brought us so many great cars, in particular, EVs, crossovers, and, well, EV crossovers, such as our editors' top pick, the Mustang Mach-E. To catch yourself up, here's our mega gallery — 34 cars you can ogle in hundreds of photos, along with links to the rest of our show coverage.

2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition - 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition coming to L.A. Auto Show