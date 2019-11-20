The 2020 Mazda CX-30 will start at $22,945 with 2.5L power

We saw the CX-30 debut in Geneva earlier this year, and now Mazda has made its U.S. specification and pricing official. To get right down to it, the new crossover that splits the small end of the company’s crossover lineup will start at $22,945. We also have some solid information about spec and trim levels for our market, with some notable differences to how it can be equipped in Europe in particular.

For one, like the latest Mazda3, it can only be equipped with a 186 horsepower 2.5-liter engine (naturally-aspirated, to be clear). Europeans can get a range of engines, and our neighbors in Canada and Mexico can get a 2.0-liter gas engine. A six-speed automatic is similarly our only transmission choice. All trims are available with front- or all-wheel drive. No word on whether the (somewhat underwhelming) Skyactiv-D diesel or (rather incredible) Skyactiv-X compression-ignition engines will be available.

The materials Mazda provided us ahead of the CX-30’s U.S. debut focus heavily on the vehicle’s standard equipment, including the now standard Mazda Connected Services — offering a variety of remote functionality and monitoring via the MyMazda app. Nothing you wouldn’t expect from this sort of connectivity feature, including remote start and lock/unlock, as well as a WiFi hotspot (via Verizon, which is the parent company of Autoblog) and emergency assistance calls. Note that it’s a three-year free trial; after that it becomes a subscription service, with a price we’ll share with you once we learn it.

There are four trims for the CX-30. The base model has some decent standard equipment: an 8.8-inch infotainment display, automatic headlights and the standard i-Activsense safety suite including driver inattention alert, radar cruiser control, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, emergency braking assist and automatic high beams. Notably, blind spot monitoring is not available in the base model; buyers will have to step up to the next trim, Select, to get that safety feature. We’re disappointed that it’s not standard across the board. So too with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, also only available on Select and above.

The Select trim is $24,945, and provides those features mentioned above as well as leatherette seats, keyless entry and 18-inch wheels. The Preferred trim ($27,245) provides upgraded audio, heated front seats, a power driver seat, a black gloss grille and a SiriusXM trial. The top-tier Premium ($29,245) adds a head-up display, leather, a power liftgate, moonroof, roof rails and LED lighting.

Interestingly, Premium also includes cylinder deactivation, a technology that is offered on Mazda6 and CX-5 models. But, as we confirmed with a Mazda representative ahead of the show, it will only be available on the Premium trim level — a departure from how it's offered on other models, and an unusual move in general. We are trying to find out the rationale behind this decision and will update you with that info when we have it.

We don’t have info about option packages — there might not be any beyond the trims — but several premium colors are an additional charge. Soul Red Crystal is $595, Machine Gray Metallic is $300, and Snowflake White Pearl Mica is $200.