BMW has opened up the cookie jar on its hotly anticipated M2 CS, its smallest performance coupe, with a bevy of new images of the production-ready car and other information ahead of its official global debut later this month at the L.A. Auto Show.

Confirmed are some of the earlier leaked details such as its standard carbon-fiber roof and six-speed manual, and its available M carbon ceramic brakes and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Ditto for the car’s output from the S55 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six: Preliminary figures say the car will make 444 horsepower, which is right in line with expectations and represents an increase of 39 hp over the M2 Competition. But add to that the preliminary projections of 406 pound-feet of torque, with a 3.8-second 0-60 mph launch time when equipped with the seven-speed dual clutch transmission, and 4 seconds in the standard six-speed manual. Projected top speed is 174 mph.

A carbon fiber hood with air vents, finished in high-gloss black and at half the weight of a similar steel hood, is an option. The material also features on the front splitter, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, side mirror caps and center transmission tunnel console inside the cabin.

BMW says it developed the M2 CS, short for Coupe Sport, alongside the M2 CS Racing model, the forthcoming entry-level model for customer racing. Its uprated M4 engine features a closed-deck design for the high cylinder pressures, with cylinder walls coated with a wire-arc spray instead of liners to save weight. Exhaust gases are routed through a dual-branch system that is unique to the M2 CS, with electronically controlled exhaust valves and twin dual-exhaust pipes with engraved ///M logos.

The standard six-speed manual employs a carbon-fiber friction lining to enhance shifting, and rev-matching technology to smooth things out. Opt for the M double clutch transmission for faster, smoother gear changes with no interruption in the flow of power. Three drive modes are offered: Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

Other standard features including electronic Active M differential, Adaptive M suspension and M Compound brakes with red-painted six-piston fixed front and four-piston fixed rear calipers. Wheels are 19-inch forged Y-spoke in a high-gloss jet black finish, with an option for gold matte finish. You can order them with either Michelin Cup 2 or mixed performance tires.

Inside, Alcantara covers the center armrest, dash trim, steering wheel and standard front M Competition seats. The M2 CS logo features on the rear seat headrests, door sills and instrument cluster startup screen.

Still no word on pricing, though BMW did say it will be limited to a single model year and to 2,200 units. Production begins in March. BMW initially said it would allocate 500 examples to the U.S. but later backed off and said it couldn’t confirm an exact number. Perhaps we’ll have firm numbers on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles.