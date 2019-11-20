This generation of Subaru WRX and WRX STI is nearly done, and has celebrated with special versions here and back in the home country. But the company isn't finished with limited edition models yet, as proven by the 2020 Subaru WRX and WRX STI Series.White model (their punctuation, not ours).

Just like past Series.Whatever models, the Series.White is distinguished on the outside by an exclusive Ceramic White paint scheme. It's accented by black mirror caps, black badging and matte bronze wheels. On the WRX, they're 18-inch wheels from Subaru, and the STI gets 19-inch BBS wheels.

The paint color isn't the only perk, as each car comes with a selection of desirable options. The WRX basically gets the Premium trim's Performance Package, plus a few goodies. That means it gets Recaro seats, Brembo four-piston front calipers and two-piston rear calipers, LED adaptive headlights, and the sunroof is deleted. It also gets a special Bilstein suspension setup that hasn't been offered on the WRX before. The WRX STI gets a Bilstein suspension, too, as well as Brembo six-piston front calipers and two-piston rear calipers, Recaro seats, stiffer steering rack mounts and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Neither model gets any extra power, though.

Subaru will only build 500 examples of each model, a total of 1,000 cars. The WRX Series.White has a price of $34,895, and the WRX STI costs $43,595. These special Subarus go on sale next year.