The Audi E-Tron lineup is growing a bit larger today in LA. Let us introduce you to the Audi E-Tron Sportback. It’s a chopped-roof version of the regular E-Tron electric crossover that we knew was coming, but it’s even more different than we thought it was going to be.

Slightly more range is on hand via a lower coefficient of drag. Audi says it’s down to a 0.25 CoD when equipped with the Euro-only camera mirrors, but the company doesn’t quote a number for America’s physical mirrors. The coupe-like body shape contributes an extra 6.2 miles of range on the generous WLTP cycle, according to Audi. It’s rated for 277.1 miles on a full charge on WLTP. That’s a sizable upgrade from the regular E-Tron, which is rated at a maximum of 259 miles on the same testing cycle. As you can probably tell by now, official EPA range isn’t yet available — the regular E-Tron is rated for 204 miles on a full charge by the EPA.

Some of that additional range also comes from Audi unlocking a hair more of the battery. The regular E-Tron uses 83.6 kWh of its 95 kWh battery pack, whereas the E-Tron Sportback uses 86.5 kWh. Its power is the same as before, producing a combined 355 horsepower and 414 pound-feet of torque from the two electric motors (one in front and one in back). It also has the same overboost mode that increases power to 402 horsepower and 490 pound-feet of torque for eight seconds at a time. Audi says most forward momentum is taken care of by the rear motor for maximum efficiency, but the front will come on as soon as it’s necessary.

Of course, the Sportback body shape also intrudes on interior space and cargo capacity. Audi says rear headroom is reduced by 0.8 inch due to the sharply curving roof. U.S spec cargo capacity isn't available yet, but expect the Sportback to have much less storage than the regular E-Tron. All the interior, in both tech and design, looks like a carbon copy of the regular E-Tron, which means screens galore.

Audi doesn’t have official pricing listed for the E-Tron Sportback in the U.S. yet, but it is expected to arrive on our shores eventually. Europe will see it in spring of 2020, so expect it to arrive some months after sales start across the pond. We imagine it’ll be a few thousand dollars more expensive than its traditionally shaped sibling.