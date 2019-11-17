2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition coming to LA Auto Show

The Acura TLX PMC Edition debuted at the New York Auto Show earlier this year, the 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition takes its turn in Los Angeles on November 20. The MDX PMC, hand-built at the Performance Manufacturing Center like the Acura NSX and TLX before it, will be limited to 330 units. The 300 examples destined for the U.S. and 30 for Canada represent 30 fewer units than the quota for the TLX PMC. That could translate into tighter demand for the MDX PMC, since the standard crossover does about 70 percent more business in the U.S. than the standard sedan.

The doted-on MDX PMC follows the formula of combining Valencia Red Pearl paint with the normally-exclusive Advanced and A-Spec packages. Dark contrasts come from the body color grille surrounding gloss-black mesh, black chrome exhaust finishers, gloss-black decorating the roof, antenna, exterior mirrors, window molding, rear license plate garnish, and door handles, and gloss black 20-inch wheels. Inside is found an A-Spec steering wheel backed by metal-finished paddle shifters, black Milano leather seats with Alcantara inserts, red stitching throughout, and an individually numbered plaque identifying the build number. Extra luxury kit includes GPS-linked climate control, climate-controlled front- and second-row seats with second-row captain's chairs, and 10-speaker ELS Studio audio.

The engine specs don't change, those being a 3.5-liter V6 with 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque shifting through a nine-speed automatic. Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive keeps the power in shape.

When the automaker laid down a marker for the TLX PMC price, it said to expect something around $50,000, the final figure after destination coming in at $50,945. Acura says to expect the MDX PMC to figure in the "mid-$60,000 range," so don't be surprised at $66K minus some change.