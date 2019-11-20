Following a spartan reveal earlier this year, the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer, twin to the new Buick Encore GX, has appeared at the LA Auto Show with a few more details. One of the first notable details being its starting price under $20,000.

That's as detailed as Chevy got on price. What's curious here is that Chevy says the Trailblazer sits above the also subcompact Trax crossover and below the larger Equinox. This is despite the fact that the Trax, a much older vehicle of similar size, starts at $22,295. And both crossovers will coexist together.

Strange line-up positioning aside, the Trailblazer does sport modern, Blazer-inspired styling that looks attractive, and arguably a bit like the Hyundai Kona. It will be available in a couple of different trim levels with unique styling. Chevy highlighted the sporty RS trim and the more off-road-oriented Activ. Both come standard with two-tone paint and distinct grille inserts. The Activ also gets retuned shocks designed for dirt roads and chunkier all-season tires.

All Trailblazers will be available with either a turbocharged 1.2-liter 4-cylinder or a turbo 1.3-liter 4-cylinder. Output has only been revealed for the 1.3-liter at 155 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque. Both come standard with a CVT and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is an option, and when paired with the 1.3-liter engine, it gets a 9-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel-drive system is like that in the Equinox in which you can switch between front-wheel drive and all-wheel at the press of a button. There are three drive modes that adjust steering and throttle feel.

A number of desirable safety features are standard on even the base Trailblazer, including automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, automatic high-beams and rear-seat reminder. Available as options are adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors and rear-cross traffic and blind-spot monitoring.

The 2021 Chevy Trailblazer goes on sale in spring 2020. More details on pricing, specifications and trim levels should be available closer to its on-sale date.