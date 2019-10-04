In late September 2009, when Fiat still owned just 20 percent of Chrysler, Automotive News reported that Chrysler would turn Dodge Ram pickup trucks into the standalone Ram Trucks brand. On Oct. 5, 2009, the deed became official, so now it's time to celebrate the 10th anniversary — the tin or aluminum anniversary — of when the tagline "Grab Life" became "Guts. Glory. Ram." The truckmaker will let the world know about the milestone with a multimedia marketing campaign under the banner "Power of Innovation" that will run on broadcast and digital channels. The first 60-second spot is called "Power of Innovation" and debuted at the recent Texas State Fair; the Ram Trucks YouTube channel already counts a playlist showing off some of its goodies, with the hashtag #RamDoesThat. Two more 30-second marquee spots called "Bed" and "Hemi" will follow, as well as a series talking to Ram owners about their rigs.

Dodge first used the Ram hood ornament on its cars and trucks in the early 1930s, continuing until the late 1950s. Chrysler Chairman Lee Iaccoca brought the Ram logo back for the new line of Dodge Ram trucks in 1981, when the standard engine was a 3.7-liter slant-six with 95 horsepower, and the full-fat 5.9-liter V8 put out 170 hp. From those, as they say, humble beginnings, customers now get the choice of a lineup with Tradesman, Express, Big Horn/Lone Star, Rebel, Laramie Longhorn, and Limited trims, a diesel with 1,000 pound-feet of torque, and ProMaster and ProMaster City vans.

The novelties over the past 10 years have run from the RamBox cargo management system in 2009 to this year's Multifunction Tailgate to the 2020 Ram being the first full-sized pickup to earn a Top Safety Pick+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. And there are more goodies to come, notably the production version of the Ram Rebel TRX concept. Not a bad first decade for the bighorn.