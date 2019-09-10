Fiat Chrysler says the Ram 1500 Crew Cab truck has been named a Top Safety Pick+ for 2019 by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, making it the first full-size pickup to earn the sought-after top designation. The rating applies to the 2020 and to current-year models built since May, when equipped with adaptive LED headlamps with high-beam assist, plus Ram’s automatic emergency braking system, a.k.a. forward collision mitigation.

The addition of the LED projector headlamps appears to have sealed the deal, as previously tested versions of the 2019 Ram 1500 built after July 2018 but before June of this year earned “marginal” and “poor” marks for headlights, IIHS’s newest requirement to earn the top mark. The truck had otherwise previously earned “good” ratings for all crash tests, including driver- and passenger-side small overlap and side crashes. The headlamps are available on the Laramie and Limited trims.