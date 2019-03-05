Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer concept is a 4WD plug-in hybrid

Mitsubishi has finally taken the wraps off its strangely named Engelberg Tourer crossover concept in Geneva, revealing a twin-motor, four-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid with some nifty off-road capabilities and connected-car technology.
Named for a Swiss ski resort famous for its unmarked, backcountry terrain, the Engelberg Tourer is a sporty-looking crossover that could preview a new Outlander. It features plenty of side creasing, an upright front end, interesting running lights and that unique roof box cap with integrated fog lamps and highly reflective strips of chrome along the sides. Mitsubishi says the crossover has an all-electric range of more than 70 kilometers, or around 43 miles, at least on the European WLTP cycle, and a combined gasoline-electric range of more than 700 km (435 miles).
The Engelberg — users will inevitably make comparisons to the singer Engelbert Humperdinck, as does Google's autofill function — benefits from established and advanced Mitsubishi technologies. It uses the twin-motor PHEV system developed for the Outlander PHEV and improves it, with high-efficiency motors at the front and rear axles and a 2.4-liter gasoline engine in a series hybrid setup, acting as a generator. It uses active yaw control first developed for the Lancer Evolution series to split torque between the front and rear wheels, or between the front wheels alone, and matches it with a super all-wheel control system to improve performance and stability. The concept also features improved anti-lock braking at each wheel and active stability control to reduce wheel slip on snow-covered roads.
The onboard navigation system takes the destination entered by the driver and factors in weather, temperature, topography, traffic and road conditions to choose the ideal drive mode and tailor torque split through drive battery management and the super all-wheel control system.
Inside, Mitsubishi fashioned a spacious interior bedecked in white panels and seating material and black contrasts. There's also a roof box that houses fog lamps and front and rear bumper under guards.
Mitsubishi also is demonstrating the Dendo Drive House, its version of a vehicle-to-home system that allows electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles to generate, store and share energy with a home. Mitsubishi says the service will be offered through dealerships in Japan and Europe later this year.
