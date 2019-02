Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer electric crossover partly revealed in teaser

Another teaser image has been released of the new electric crossover concept eloquently named Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer . It shows the crossover's profile, and most of the details are hidden in shadow. But with a little tweaking with some basic photo editing software, we can actually get a good look at the crossover.What we see is actually a fairly conventional-looking crossover, one that doesn't look too far from production. The greenhouse is realistically tall, and the lights aren't too fantastical. The boldest design choice is the extra thick D-pillar with a vertical line next to the side windows. Other details are creases over the wheel arches that suggest fender flares where there are none, and a fender vent accent that clearly states the crossover has an electric powertrain. We can also see it has a roof box mounted on top, which must house the off-road lights we saw in the last teaser.Considering how grounded in reality this concept is, we're expecting at least the design will appear fairly unchanged on a future Mitsubishi model. The normal Outlander would be a good bet, since that crossover is due for a complete redesign, and its proportions are similar to this concept. If this is previewing a new Outlander , expect the production model to still have an internal combustion engine along with a plug-in hybrid variant. A full electric might not be guaranteed, but would be possible, since Mitsubishi could draw on its own EV expertise from the Outlander PHEV and i-MiEV , as well as corporate ally Nissan . Stay tuned for more details when the Engelberg Tourer is fully revealed at the Geneva Motor Show