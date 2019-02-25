Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer electric crossover partly revealed in teaser

Another teaser image has been released of the new electric crossover concept eloquently named Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer. It shows the crossover's profile, and most of the details are hidden in shadow. But with a little tweaking with some basic photo editing software, we can actually get a good look at the crossover.
What we see is actually a fairly conventional-looking crossover, one that doesn't look too far from production. The greenhouse is realistically tall, and the lights aren't too fantastical. The boldest design choice is the extra thick D-pillar with a vertical line next to the side windows. Other details are creases over the wheel arches that suggest fender flares where there are none, and a fender vent accent that clearly states the crossover has an electric powertrain. We can also see it has a roof box mounted on top, which must house the off-road lights we saw in the last teaser.
Considering how grounded in reality this concept is, we're expecting at least the design will appear fairly unchanged on a future Mitsubishi model. The normal Outlander would be a good bet, since that crossover is due for a complete redesign, and its proportions are similar to this concept. If this is previewing a new Outlander, expect the production model to still have an internal combustion engine along with a plug-in hybrid variant. A full electric might not be guaranteed, but would be possible, since Mitsubishi could draw on its own EV expertise from the Outlander PHEV and i-MiEV, as well as corporate ally Nissan. Stay tuned for more details when the Engelberg Tourer is fully revealed at the Geneva Motor Show.
