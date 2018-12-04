Ford files 'Mach E' trademark, possibly for EV crossover

Ford has been teasing its upcoming performance electric crossover using a familiar name as a placeholder. With inspiration taken from the company's Mustang sports car, the sporty EV had been using the Mach 1 moniker for the time being. Now, we have a clue as to what the vehicle might actually be called, as Ford has filed trademark applications for both "Mach E" and "Mach-E" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
Ford filed the applications with the USPTO on November 26. According to the filings, the trademarks apply to "Motor vehicles, namely, electric vehicles, passenger automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles, and structural parts, fittings, and badges therefor; metal license plate frames."
It's hard to be thrilled about the name. Naming an electric crossover after a Mustang was questionable to begin with. The "E" surely stands for "electric," but following the word "Mach" — a term that denotes velocity in relation to the speed of sound — with a letter rather than a number renders the term meaningless. Furthermore, we're already approaching "E" fatigue when it comes to naming electrified vehicles. Porsche has the Mission E (which it has renamed Taycan), Audi has its E-Tron vehicles, Nissan has E-Power and Mitsubishi keeps toying with "e-Evolution," to name a few.
That said, Ford previously trademarked the Model E name (thus Tesla named its smaller sedan "Model 3") which could be applied to one or multiple electric vehicles. In that context, applying the "Mach E" name to a performance model makes a bit more sense.
Registering a trademark doesn't mean the car's name is set in stone. Hopefully Ford comes to its senses and releases its electric crossover with an original, memorable name.
Related Video:
Ford filed the applications with the USPTO on November 26. According to the filings, the trademarks apply to "Motor vehicles, namely, electric vehicles, passenger automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles, and structural parts, fittings, and badges therefor; metal license plate frames."
It's hard to be thrilled about the name. Naming an electric crossover after a Mustang was questionable to begin with. The "E" surely stands for "electric," but following the word "Mach" — a term that denotes velocity in relation to the speed of sound — with a letter rather than a number renders the term meaningless. Furthermore, we're already approaching "E" fatigue when it comes to naming electrified vehicles. Porsche has the Mission E (which it has renamed Taycan), Audi has its E-Tron vehicles, Nissan has E-Power and Mitsubishi keeps toying with "e-Evolution," to name a few.
That said, Ford previously trademarked the Model E name (thus Tesla named its smaller sedan "Model 3") which could be applied to one or multiple electric vehicles. In that context, applying the "Mach E" name to a performance model makes a bit more sense.
Registering a trademark doesn't mean the car's name is set in stone. Hopefully Ford comes to its senses and releases its electric crossover with an original, memorable name.
Related Video: