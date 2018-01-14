Ford Mach 1 battery electric performance SUV coming in 2020

It's been a big day for the Ford Motor Company. After kicking things off around midnight with the reveal of the new 2019 Ford Ranger, the automaker followed up with the surprise reveal of the new 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, bringing the original Bullitt Mustang out with it. That doesn't even include the new Ford Edge ST that we saw earlier this week. Now we have a teaser for the Mach 1, a new battery-electric performance SUV coming in 2020. Mach 1 Bronco anyone?
We have next to no info on the new model, other than what was teased in this short clip. The Mach 1 takes its name from several high-performance iterations of the Ford Mustang, the first dating back to 1969. This new Mach 1 is obviously leagues away from that car in both form factor and power delivery. The teaser shows clips of Ford's new facility in the Corktown neighborhood of Detroit, giving a big hint as to what the Ford Team Edison will be working on. A Mustang GT and an Explorer enter just before a bolt of lighting hits the building.
Chairman Bill Ford said the company was increasing its investments into electric vehicles to $11 billion by 2022. The plan is to have 40 plug-in hybrid or fully electric vehicles in its lineup, leaving plenty of room for some performance variants. GM, Toyota and Volkswagen have all made similar commitments to electrification, though the timeframe varies on each.
