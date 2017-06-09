slide-7384423

Although we generally distinguish nationality of a car based on the company that made it, it's actually tricky to tell how "American" a car is or where it actually originated. After all, there are quite a few Mercedes, Hyundais, and other foreign brands assembled here.

To bring clarity, the Kogod School of Business at American University in Washington, DC, does an annual survey of the auto industry to determine the most American car models. The school analyzes not just the parts content of the vehicle, but where it's developed, where the company is based, and where the car and key components such as the engine and transmission are assembled. This year's list takes a look at all 2018 models, and the most American cars all come from companies that are American, with one Italo-American exception. Click on to see the Top 10.