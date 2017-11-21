2019 Lincoln MKC crossover dials up the luxury perks

Lincoln is taking the wraps off its 2019 MKC, which hits showrooms next summer, revealing a substantially refreshed, more stylish compact luxury crossover that adds new driver-assistance and connectivity technologies and a host of premium ownership perks and options. They include new Black Label personalized trim themes and the ability to pick an exclusive dinner from a curated list of chef-driven restaurants.

As we previously forecast, the MKC gets the new Continental-style grille, plus new LED headlamps and a neat touch in a Lincoln welcome mat illuminated on the ground from underneath both front doors to welcome driver and passenger. It also adds new driver-assist features including a pre-collision assist warning and braking system that can detect pedestrians, plus available options like lane-keeping alerts, parallel-parking assistance and a blind spot information system.

Owners can also opt for the Lincoln Black Label treatment, which includes premium trim upgrades but also a roster of membership perks: annual vehicle detailing, anytime carwashes and access to a curated list of restaurants where feted chefs will prepare a special dining experience. There are three Black Label themes, each inspired by the arts, travel, fine food and culture:

Modern Heritage, defined by a clean, modern aesthetic and Vianca White Venetian leather

Indulgence, which lives up to its billing with surfaces trimmed in Venetian leather and Alcantara and accents from Ziricote wood

And Center Stage, inspired by the world of theater, featuring a diamond-L perforation pattern on the Alcantara cloth inserts finished with precisely stitched Foxfire Red piping, exotic wood accents and Jet Black Venetian leather with Firefox Red accents.

In addition, the Reserve trim features a Rialto Green cabin with black ash wood accents, which Lincoln says reflects a current theme popular in high fashion. Other options include a panoramic roof and heated and cooled seats.

As part of what the Ford sub-brand calls the "effortless ownership experience," the MKC will come with standard pickup and delivery service to and from dealerships for service visits, plus the use of a loaner Lincoln while the car is being worked on. Lincoln says it's the only luxury brand that offers such a service standard.

"For Lincoln, every client is unique and and we want every element of the Lincoln shop, buy and own process to be a truly personalized and effortless experience," Lincoln President Kumar Galhotra said in a statement.

As before, connectivity is standard through Ford's SYNC 3, which is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with WiFi and USB ports throughout. The 2019 version also keeps the crossover's two turbocharged, direct-injection, twin independent variable camshaft-timed four-cylinder powertrain options: the standard 2.0-liter making 245 horsepower, and the 2.3-liter direct-injection, producing 285 hp and 305 pound-feet of torque. Either can be paired to Lincoln's intelligent all-wheel-drive system.

Pricing has yet to be announced.



