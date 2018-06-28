2019 Chevrolet Volt can charge twice as fast as old model

The 2019 Chevrolet Volt has been given a number of updates for the new model year, and they're pretty much all under the skin. The most notable is a new 7.2 kW charging system that's available for 2019. This charger allows the Volt to recharge its batteries to the full 53-mile range in just 2.3 hours from a 240-volt Level 2 outlet, rather than the 4.5 hours using the old 3.6 kW system. The new system is a standard feature on the Volt Premier, but is an option on the Volt LT, which still comes standard with the 3.5 kW charger.
Chevy has also been playing with other power management functions. The "Low" drive mode and the regenerative braking paddle on the steering wheel have had their programming changed to allow for greater regeneration when slowing down, along with tweaks to make them a little smoother. Chevy also lowered the threshold for when the engine kicks on to start providing cabin heat, instead of relying solely on electric power. Owners will be able to keep the car in full electric mode in temperatures as low as negative 13 degrees Fahrenheit. Though we suspect that most owners will happily trade a bit of gasoline for stronger heat at temperatures that low.
There are a couple of small updates that you'll also be able to see on the Volt. A new exterior color called Pacific Blue Metallic will be available, as will a black and blue interior color scheme. Chevy is also now offering a power adjustable driver's seat with 6-way adjustment. It's a standard feature on the Volt Premier and optional on the Volt LT. For those interested in the new Volt, it goes on sale this fall, though pricing has not yet been announced.
Related Video:
Chevy has also been playing with other power management functions. The "Low" drive mode and the regenerative braking paddle on the steering wheel have had their programming changed to allow for greater regeneration when slowing down, along with tweaks to make them a little smoother. Chevy also lowered the threshold for when the engine kicks on to start providing cabin heat, instead of relying solely on electric power. Owners will be able to keep the car in full electric mode in temperatures as low as negative 13 degrees Fahrenheit. Though we suspect that most owners will happily trade a bit of gasoline for stronger heat at temperatures that low.
There are a couple of small updates that you'll also be able to see on the Volt. A new exterior color called Pacific Blue Metallic will be available, as will a black and blue interior color scheme. Chevy is also now offering a power adjustable driver's seat with 6-way adjustment. It's a standard feature on the Volt Premier and optional on the Volt LT. For those interested in the new Volt, it goes on sale this fall, though pricing has not yet been announced.
Related Video: