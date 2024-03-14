Not a single electric vehicle appears on the “greener choices” list assembled by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) in its annual compilation of the most environmentally friendly cars in the United States.
But for potential car buyers seeking an efficient, fairly affordable gasoline or hybrid vehicle this year, the list of 12 cars, trucks and SUVs can help with decision making. Topping this year’s list was the gas/hybrid Honda Accord, priced at $33,990 with an estimated annual fuel cost of $982.
|Rank
|Make & Model
|Powertrain
|Vehicle Class
|Green
Score
|MSRP
|Estimated Annual
Fuel Cost*
|1
|Honda Accord
|Gas Hybrid
|Large Car
|62
|$33,990
|$982
|2
|Kia Niro FE
|Gas Hybrid
|Compact SUV
|61
|$28,315
|$885
|3
|Mitsubishi Mirage
|Gas
|Compact Car
|59
|$17,955
|$1,189
|4
|Lexus ES 300h
|Gas Hybrid
|Midsize Car
|59
|$44,590
|$1,073
|5
|Lexus NX 350h
|Gas Hybrid
|Midsize SUV
|57
|$43,465
|$1,207
|6
|Ford Maverick
|Gas Hybrid
|Compact Pickup
|55
|$24,900
|$1,297
|7
|Toyota Sienna
|Gas Hybrid
|Minivan
|55
|$39,080
|$1,304
|8
|Mini Cooper Convertible
|Gas
|Subcompact Car
|54
|$35,700
|$1,412
|9
|Toyota Highlander
|Gas Hybrid
|Large SUV
|54
|$40,720
|$1,348
|10
|Kia Soul
|Gas
|Small Wagon
|53
|$21,565
|$1,467
|11
|BMW Z4 sDrive30i
|Gas
|Two-Seater
|50
|$53,600
|$1,626
|12
|Mercedes-Benz GLA250
|Gas Hybrid
|Large Van
|49
|$43,000
|$1,596
|13
|Volvo V90CC B6
|Gas Hybrid
|Midsize Wagon
|45
|$59,800
|$1,843
|14
|Ford Ranger
|Gas
|Standard Pickup
|43
|$32,670
|$1,968
|*ACEEE analysis using EIA data of the annual cost of driving 15,000 miles
In making its evaluations, the ACEEE examines each 2024 model based on its cost to human health from air pollution associated with vehicle manufacturing and disposal, the production and distribution of fuel or electricity, and vehicle tailpipe emissions. The group also takes into account air pollution associated with EV battery manufacturing.
The organization also ranks what it calls the “greenest” cars — it selected the Toyota Prius Prime SE plug-in hybrid is the greenest model of 2024. As well as the
“Meanest.’’ or least efficient vehicle. At the top of that list this year was Mercedes-Benz AMG G63.
The group says that the greener choices are those that are available nationwide “with among the lowest environmental impacts in each vehicle class but that didn’t make the Greenest List. The Greener Choices list does not include EVs (including PHEVs) because some drivers do not have adequate access to EV charging.”
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue