CES 2024 Live: Latest news from Honda, Hyundai, Sony, Mercedes, Vinfast and more in Las Vegas

We've gotten a lot more automotive news from CES 2024 than we were expecting. There's been a ton of fun news and cool reveals as the show really gets going into high gear. With major reveals, updates and news from huge automakers and brands like Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Sony, Mercedes-Benz and Vinfast, there's plenty to keep automotive enthusiasts interested this year in Las Vegas.

We've already seen a few new vehicles (two-wheeled and four-wheeled), AI tech, infotainment upgrades, autonomous technology and even new tires.

And there's a lot more to come. We'll also be bringing you live impressions from the event covering everything from debuts to random musings from the floor. And you can follow all the action live right here.