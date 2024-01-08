CES 2024 Live: Latest news from Honda, Hyundai, Sony, Mercedes, Vinfast and more in Las Vegas

We've gotten a lot more automotive news from CES 2024 than we were expecting. There's been a ton of fun news and cool reveals as the show really gets going into high gear. With major reveals, updates and news from huge automakers and brands like Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Sony, Mercedes-Benz and Vinfast, there's plenty to keep automotive enthusiasts interested this year in Las Vegas.
We've already seen a few new vehicles (two-wheeled and four-wheeled), AI tech, infotainment upgrades, autonomous technology and even new tires.
And there's a lot more to come. We'll also be bringing you live impressions from the event covering everything from debuts to random musings from the floor. And you can follow all the action live right here.
The Mansory Empower isn't at CES, but it looks like it should be
Could it be that Mansory is looking to capitalize on flying car news that's sifting out of the Las Vegas hallways during CES 2024?
Mansory stresses that its Empower concept isn't an accurate preview of an upcoming production model. It acknowledges that "no one can say for sure" what the car of the future will look like, and that regardless of whether it flies, floats, or travels underground, buyers will always want customization options.
To repeat, the Mansory Empower is not at CES. But it sure looks like it should be, right?
The VinFast VF 3 is probably smaller than you think it is
VinFast brought its itty bitty electric SUV, the VF 3, to CES 2024, though it's not technically new.
A quick reintroduction of the VF 3: it's a little two-door SUV very much in the vein of the equally adorable Suzuki Jimny. In fact, it's actually smaller. At just 125.6 inches long, it's nearly 18 inches shorter than the Suzuki.
VinFast is aiming for 125 miles on a charge. It didn't say what test cycle that's on. If it's on the WLTP test, that could end up being less for the U.S.
Apparently VinFast talked with U.S. dealers about models, and it was suggested the VF 3 could be offered for less than $20,000.
We got the biggest scoop at CES 2024
James Riswick, ard at work, getting the scoop here at CES ...
Mercedes-AMG and musician will.i.am developed a technology called MBUX Sound Drive
MBUX Sound Drive that lets owners use their car as both a musical instrument and a recording studio. Although it sounds science fiction-esque, this system is headed to production later in 2024.
Onboard sensors feed data to a new software that interprets the car's basic movements as sounds. For example, there's a steering sound, a braking sound, and an acceleration sound. So, MBUX Sound Drive lets the driver compose a song by driving. Instead of playing, say, a progression of G, D, C, and G chords on a guitar, on paper your new song might look something like brake, steer, accelerate, and brake.
At least Mullen got the mirror reattached...
Associate Editor Byron Hurd: "They managed to replace the driver side door mirror mid-presentation."
The VinFast VF 3 sure is cool to look at
The Vinfast VF 3 has made a fan. Our own Joel Stocksdale: "Holy crap the VF 3 is so adorable."
He's not wrong...
Steering wheel from Magna detects blood-alcohol levels, other signs of driver impairment at CES 2024
Magna, the global automotive supplier and manufacturer, showed off a new steering wheel at CES that is designed to detect driver impairment, including fatigue and blood-alcohol level. Embedded cameras study eye movements and body language in order to detect drowsiness or impairment.
This is not entirely different than existing systems used to determine driver inattention (see Subaru) or making sure drivers are paying attention to the road ahead (see Super Cruise).
The big item here, however, is the integration of sensors by Senseair that passively detect alcohol from the ambient air. It can apparently differentiate between breath from the driver and passengers, as well as determine blood-alcohol levels.
Various government entities have called for such technologies to prevent drunken driving. As long as the system really can differentiate between breath sources and levels, it certainly seems like a promising idea.
Mercedes-Benz shows off its new MB.OS at CES 2024
Today at CES 2024, Mercedes says that the first vehicles that will host MB.OS will be its family of MMA platform vehicles, which will include its entry-level models like the CLA, GLA and others.
One of the big elements with this new infotainment system will be the AI-driven MBUX Virtual Assistant that runs on MB.OS.
Mercedes says its assistant lives by the principles of “natural, predictive, personal and empathetic.” You can tailor it however you like via the settings, but it’s designed to learn your routines, offer proactive suggestions and speak to you in a more emotional voice than typical car assistants do. It uses 3D graphics run by the Unity game engine to present itself as a “living star avatar” to communicate with the driver or passengers in the vehicle.
Mercedes is apparently not a mammal, for it has laid an egg at CES
See visual proof here, courtesy of Autoblog's own James Riswick:
Want to see inside? Sadly there's no yolk, but there is the “MBUX Virtual Assistant” that Mercedes-Benz says is “running on MB.OS.”
Hyundai Supernal S-A2 VTOL shown off at CES 2024
At CES 2024, Hyundai's aircraft-specific subsidiary Supernal showed he latest development of its VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft called S-A2, along with some specifications.
It's an electric aircraft, and it features eight full-tilt rotors. The passenger arrangement is set at four plus the pilot. It's designed to cruise at 120 mph at 1,500 feet and handle 25- to 40-mile trips.
This cute 'lil bugger is the VinFast VF 3. These pics are live from CES 2024
Now this thing looks adorable. It's small, which means for America it would probably be seen as an urban commuter. Which also means its estimated range of 125 miles might be sufficient. More to come.
This is the VinFast VF Wild electric truck at CES 2024
We don't know much about it yet — it's electric, of course, has a huge door opening and a power midgate — but as soon as we do, so will you. For now, here are some live pictures from the show floor.
And here's the Honda 0 Series Space-Hub at CES 2024
Honda's second concept, dubbed the Space-Hub, is described as a "flexible space that immediately accommodates a variety of passengers and becomes a “hub” that connects people to each other and the outside world," whatever that means.
It looks a lot like a Starfleet shuttlecraft that got tossed back in time and landed at Honda R&D. We could once say the same thing about the Dodge Caravan, but we wont. Oh, oops.
Behold: The Honda 0 Series Saloon at CES 2024
This is the Honda 0 Series Saloon. It will be the first model in the 0 Series lineup, and Honda says it will be the flagship. It's built on a dedicated platform developed using Honda's M//M philosophy: man maximum/machine minimum. Translation: it's low, wide and spacious. And critically, it won't drive itself.
We have no idea how to describe what is happening at Mullen right now
Associate Editor Byron Hurd: "I have no idea how to describe what is happening at Mullen right now. Benjamin Franklin…. Tesla… Henry Ford and Ferry Porsche. And then the door mirror fell off."
No, we're not joking.
Get a load of these Honda machines at CES 2024!
Associate Editor Byron Hurd: "Honda is starting over “from zero” with a new series of lighter, smaller, more engaging EVs. Check out the doors on the Saloon!"
Google adds new features to Android Auto and cars with Google built-in
Electric vehicles compatible with Android Auto can share real-time battery information with Google Maps – coming first to the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning
Starting to roll out today, you can send the trip you’ve planned on Google Maps on your Android or iOS phone directly to your car with Google built-in
Today, Chrome browser is starting to roll out to select Polestar and Volvo cars in beta, and will be available in more cars later this year
Watch shows from PBS KIDS and Crunchyroll, which are both now available in select cars with Google built-in
The Weather Channel app is now available for cars with Google built-in, giving you peace of mind on the road. Now you can stay up-to-date on changing weather conditions with hourly forecasts, follow-me, alerting and “Trip View” radar right from your dashboard
Goodyear and Gatik expand the use of smart tire technology at CES 2024
Goodyear and Gatik (a company in the in autonomous middle mile B2B logistics field) announced the expansion the use of Goodyear SightLine technology. It allows Gatik to record and interpret tire intelligence data regarding road conditions and tire health.
Gatik is celebrating Day 1 of #CES2024 with big news! We’re integrating @goodyear intelligent tire technology into our autonomous fleet to advance the safety & efficiency of our middle mile operations. Read more: https://t.co/V1qiZ1qzjb pic.twitter.com/JrcwkWvBmv— Gatik (@Gatik_AI) January 9, 2024
Smart tires. Who knew?
Awaiting the Honda unveiling. This is one to watch, folks.
-
Associate Editor Byron Hurd: "Waiting for the floor to open on day one of the CES 2024 public show. First stop: Honda."
Indy Autonomous Challenge reveals race car at CES 2024
A new race car meant for the Indy Autonomous Challenge that was just revealed at CES 2024.
As you can see, there ... um, no driver's seat, steering wheel or anything else that would allow a human to race the machine around a course. Hence the "autonomous challenge" bit.
It's a competition for colleges and universities around the world to develop and race each other in autonomous cars on real racetracks. This next generation of autonomous open-wheel cars will be taken to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monza and the Goodwood Festival of Speed to compete for big cash prizes.
Lamborghini may not sound like the type of carmaker you associate with CES, but maybe you should.
One of the exciting announcements Lambo made at CES 2024 is a new experimental track connectivity system called Telemetry X that leverages three technologies to help the driver set faster lap times: the Real-Time Remote Garage, the Biometric Data System, and the Digital Co-Pilot.
Sony drove the Afeela onstage with a PlayStation 5 controller
We already featured the Sony Afeela Concept on this live blog, but what we didn't show you is how the Japanese giant drove the electric car onto the stage at CES 2024. A yoke? Nope. A PlayStation controller!
🎮 Sony drives its new EV onstage with a PlayStation 5 controller #CES2024 pic.twitter.com/2Q6zcxmeRS— Reuters (@Reuters) January 9, 2024
Sony Honda Mobility says the Afeela is still on track to be released later this decade, and it's making progress on both hardware and software.
Goodyear makes tires greener, longer lasting at CES 2024
Goodyear used CES 2024 to show off its new ElectricDrive 2 tires. Since EVs tend to weigh a lot, they can go through tires faster than owners expect. These new ElectricDrive 2 tires are designed to last a lot longer.
Goodyear expects the tires to be commercially available in North America starting in May.
The Afeela is back! And it's... the same?
SHM says it's been upgraded with better AI tech, but there's not much new to see here.
-
Kia's new PBV family is cute and weird
Kia's forthcoming lineup of PBVs is quite fascinating. I'm skeptical that the "Human Centipede" tricks will be valuable in the real world, but the emphasis on both loading and boarding from the tailgate makes me wonder why we haven't seen more rear ingress/egress tricks with electric vans and SUVs. You could probably fit four PV1s in a pull-through Texan parking space (imagine them side-by-side and nose-to-nose. Wild, right?
The best part about the Kia PBV vans? They're real, and they're coming soon.
Reviews Editor Zac Palmer: "I would totally ride around in one of these Kia PBV vans if they sold it here. The modular body swapping sounds a bit aspirational on paper, but the idea is neat.
"The best part of the PBV reveal is that Kia actually plans on making these cute and useful vans. There’s a whole lot of hot air typically associated with CES, so concrete production plans for as soon as 2025 sure are nice to see."
Kia shows off five versions of its Platform Beyond Vehicle, or PBV for short
Kia's Platform Beyond Vehicle isn’t just one vehicle. In fact, there are five PBVs that were just revealed at CES – three versions of the Concept PV5, the Concept PV7 and the Concept PV1. All of them are electric.
All of the PV vehicles share a similar design language that can most succinctly be described as practical. They’re van-like but without much of a front end to maximize the utility behind the driver and maintain a smaller overall footprint.
CES 2024 floor highlight: Volkswagen
Between other events, I cruised the Volkswagen display, which still had the ID.7 and updated GTI on the stand. Very much looking forward to trying out the GTI's updated tech when it arrives; it's so good to drive but so frustrating to live with.
It's a busy day at the Las Vegas Convention Center for CES 2024
Autoblog Associate Editor Byron Hurd: "Watching the Hyundai conference from the overflow room due to overcapacity on the main CES show floor."
It's a busy day at the Las Vegas Convention Center, folks.
Hyundai talks hydrogen and vehicle software at CES 2024
Hyundai let loose on some major plans for the future at CES 2024, mostly surrounding hydrogen and software.
Hyundai will be lumping basically every aspect of its hydrogen work including "production, storage, transportation, and utilization" under its HTWO brand (get it?).
<News Editor Joel Stocksdale, who covered the news for Autoblog, is intrigued by all this cool-sounding hydrogen stuff>
-
Hyundai referred to its desire to have software-defined everything, or "SDx." What this means is Hyundai will be working on creating its own app market, making development kits available for people and companies to develop apps for Hyundai vehicles. Why should Apple and Google have all the app (and data and monetization) fun to themselves?
<News Editor Joel Stocksdale, who covered the news for Autoblog, reported that his eyes glazed over at the software stuff>
Click here for all the details. Sorry in advance if your eyes are like Joel's when you're done reading through it.
Mullen shows of an electric truck and will later debut the Mullen FIVE RS, a "high-performance EV crossover"
We don't hear much from Mullen Automotive, but the company is on the scene at CES 2024 with several machines to show off. One worth mentioning is the Mullen Three, an electric Class 3 truck that's being shown in two forms.
The Bollinger B1 and B2 will also be there, and that reminds us how cool those super boxy off-roaders would have been to see out in the wild. Ah well, at least CES showgoers will get another look at 'em.
Meet the #MullenTHREE, the electric workhorse redefining urban utility vehicles 🚚— Mullen Automotive (@Mullen_USA) January 8, 2024
This #Class3 low cab forward #EV truck features a robust payload, superior maneuverability, and versatile chassis.
Stop by our booth at @CES to learn how you can elec-THREE-fy your fleet:
Jan… pic.twitter.com/D1gRW0qPt8
NVIDIA has its hardware and software all over the place at CES 2024
You might know NVIDIA mostly for its high-end computer technology, but the chipmaker is deeply involved in the automotive manufacturing world, too. Says the company's latest news release:
"Amid explosive interest in generative AI, the auto industry is racing to embrace the power of AI across a range of critical activities, from vehicle design, engineering and manufacturing, to marketing and sales."
With highlights from Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Pebble (the high-tech trailer company), robotaxi company Zoox and more, NVIDIA clearly has its hands and silicon all over the CES 2024 show floor.
Panasonic introduces Neuron. Don't worry, it's super easy to understand. Right?
Panasonic hit the stage at CES 2024 to announce its High-Performance Compute (HPC) system. It's named Neuron (clever, right?), and from what we can decipher, it's a computing platform that includes both hardware and software aimed at extending a vehicle's potential lifecycle by reducing the number of traditional high-cost components and replacing them with new versions that can be upgraded over the life of the vehicle.
For the truly techy car enthusiasts out there, here's Panasonic's overview:
"With a streamlined design, the Neuron HPC incorporates up-integration capability by consolidating multiple ECUs into one centralized nucleus to handle all levels of ADAS, chassis, body, and in-cabin infotainment features."
There's more at Panasonic's news site, but for the rest of us, maybe a video would make things easier to understand. So here's that.
2025 Infiniti QX80's Klipsch audio system previewed at CES 2024
We haven't yet seen the actual redesigned 2025 Infiniti QX80 full-size, three-row SUV. No matter. The luxury automaker is offering a preview of the big SUV's high-end audio at CES 2024 all the same.
Klipsch, well-known as a high-end speaker and audio company, will be supplying the QX80 with a total of 24 speakers and a 24-channel amplifier.
The audio system is being showcased in the Infiniti QX Monograph concept, pictured above, which we first saw at Pebble Beach last year.
Bosch shows off Automated Valet Charging and focuses on hydrogen
Bosch, the huge German engineering and technology company, made some interesting announcements at CES 2024 today. The company says,"Global energy consumption has doubled in the past 50 years – and continues to grow by around 2 percent each year. Fossil fuels currently account for some 80 percent of global energy consumption."
A couple highlights:
Automated valet charging (a CES® 2024 Innovation Award honoree)
Electric cars featuring this new technology can drive themselves to an available parking space furnished with a charging spot. At the touch of a button on a smartphone, a robot charges the battery without any further human intervention. Once charging is complete, the vehicle maneuvers driverlessly to another parking space, leaving the spot free for the next car.
Bosch "sees hydrogen as a key to meeting the world’s energy needs in a climate-neutral way"
The focus is currently on the mobile fuel cell, which recently went into volume production in Stuttgart. This lies at the heart of the powertrain system for heavy vehicles. Bosch has already received its first orders from truck manufacturers in Europe, the U.S., and China. The company is also working on components for a hydrogen engine, which converts fuel directly into energy without first converting it into electricity. When powered by green hydrogen, this engine is practically carbon neutral. The H2 engine is due to debut this year.
Usage Certificate To Go and Vehicle Health Service
The feature analyzes battery data, determines the battery’s condition, and helps extend its service life by up to 20 percent through optimization. The second service, aimed at fleet operators, offers features designed above all to prevent vehicle breakdowns.
-
Whether on the road, at home, or in factories, we're driving forward the electrification of our #technologies for #sustainable energy use. 🍃 Two examples are our heat pump for colder climates & our automated valet charging solution: https://t.co/imiMxFyAY5 #BoschCES #CES2024 pic.twitter.com/yzukGjVpX5— BoschGlobal (@BoschGlobal) January 8, 2024
-
LG announces production of EV chargers in the United States
More EV chargers in the United States is definitely a welcome development. Here's the latest from LG Electronics at CES 2024:
"In response to the growing demand for EV charging stations across North America, we are establishing our first ever charger production factory in the United States." - Michael Kosla, SVP, B2B Vertical Sales at LG Electronics US #CES2024 pic.twitter.com/QWjlifaHU8— LG Electronics (@LGUS) January 8, 2024
As you're trying to figure out what's cool, what's vaporware and what's both at CES, check out our list of the Best Infotainment systems.
I've always liked Stellantis's Uconnect, but the Mercedes system is growing on me. Many of these systems started as concepts at CES in the past, and in-car connectivity, information and tech is always a theme of the show. Or put more simply, screens!
For our entire breakdown of the best infotainments, click here.
In other CES news, here's a frightening fake cat with a fake mouse in its mouth
As you're surely aware, CES isn't just about automotive tech. It's also about ... well, just about anything you could possibly imagine, so long as it has at least some link to technology as a whole.
As an example, we bring you Flappie, which, as our friends at Engadget describe as "an AI-powered cat door that automatically locks if your kitty tries to bring in prey it caught from the outside."
It's apparently accurate "more than 90 percent of the time." Which we suppose is better than nothing.
Now, if only the techies could figure out a way to keep unwanted vermin from chewing up the wiring in new cars and trucks...
VW adds 'automotive-grade' ChatGPT to its Ida voice assistant
VW debuted a new voice assistant named Ida last year, but it’s about to get more powerful.
Combining the company’s use of a voice assistant from Cerence with an automotive-grade ChatGPT, VW's virtual helper access to the power of "automotive-grade" ChatGPT, VW’s Ida could be considered an emcee for the growing database of AI knowledge.
The first vehicles to onboard the new programming will be those on MEB and MQB Evo platforms: the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.7, and the new Tiguan, Passat, and Golf.
Read our full post for all the details on VW’s ChatGPT-equipped Ida voice assistant.
We're on our way to the Las Vegas Convention Center!
Autoblog editors Byron Hurd and James Riswick are on their way to the Las Vegas Convention Center this morning, and as soon as they get settled, you'll see all the best automotive bits from CES 2024 right here.
For a refresher, here's a link to our initial preview for the show.
