Chinese carmaker XPeng reveals sleek, quick-charging G6 SUV

- Chinese electric-car company XPeng just unveiled its latest and greatest model.
- It wants the new G6 SUV to be "a dream car for the younger generation."
- It promises impressive range and lightning-fast charging speeds.
Chinese auto startup XPeng unveiled its fifth electric model on Tuesday at the Shanghai auto show — and it's shaping up to be a pain for Tesla and Elon Musk.
The G6 compact SUV is sleek, stylish, and packs some impressive features.
Its smooth curves and fluid shape help it cut through the air with minimal drag, boosting range.
XPeng says the G6 will be able to drive up to 755 kilometers (469 miles) on a full charge, 71 kilometers (44 miles) farther than its previous models.
Tesla's Chinese-market Model Y SUV claims a range of up to 660 kilometers (410 miles), according to the company's website.
Better yet, the G6 claims to charge extremely quickly. It can add 300 kilometers (186 miles) of range in just 10 minutes plugged in, XPeng says.
Last year, XPeng unveiled the G9, which it called "the world's fastest-charging electric SUV."
The G6 is XPeng's first model to use its latest underlying platform, which includes a battery pack that's built into the structure of the vehicle.
The G6's interior looks airy, minimalist, and clutter-free.
Taking center stage is a 15-inch touchscreen that takes the place of most regular buttons.
The cabin also offers up an assortment of premium features like seat ventilation, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an expansive glass roof.
XPeng says it wants the G6 to be "a dream car for the younger generation."
The company hasn't announced pricing yet but has indicated the G6 will be sold in China and abroad.
