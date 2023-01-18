The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is being treated to a mid-life refresh, and while most of the changes are light touch, they’re going to add up to a more enticing small sedan.

Exterior changes are subtle, but Mercedes adds a new three-pointed-star-studded front grille along with a revised front bumper. The headlights are now Mercedes’ “LED High Performance” lights with a new design. Additionally, the rear is treated to standard LED taillights and a new rear diffuser design. Three new wheel designs and a pair of blues — Hyper Blue and Starling Blue — join the options list for 2024, as well.

The big change under the hood is the addition of a new 48-volt belt-driven onboard starter generator that turns the CLA 250 into a mild hybrid. It supplies a 13-horsepower boost at start-up and allows for coasting with the engine off. Output figures are carryover from the 2023 CLA. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and it’s mated to the same eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. You’ll be able to choose between front-wheel drive or 4Matic all-wheel drive, both of which offer a 0-60 mph time of 6.3 seconds for the CLA 250 model.

On the inside of the CLA, Mercedes says it’s updated its display screens with the latest MBUX software and added Dolby Atmos support to its optional Burmester sound system. More features are added throughout, such as wireless Apple CarPlay/wireless Android Auto, faster USB charging with an added port and more standard equipment. For example, the 2024 model will come with previously optional extras like the Parking Package (360-degree camera and automatic parking) and Mirror Package (auto-dimming mirrors).