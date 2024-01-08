2025 Infiniti QX80's Klipsch audio system previewed at CES

Infiniti hasn’t shown us the redesigned 2025 QX80 full-size, three-row SUV yet. But, the automaker is previewing its high-end audio at CES 2024. Infiniti has announced that the 2025 QX80 will feature an available Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system. But instead of showing it to us in the new production car, it’s being showcased in the Infiniti QX Monograph concept, which we first saw at Pebble Beach last year.

Klipsch, a high-end speaker company, will be supplying the QX80 with a total of 24 speakers, including ones located in the front headrests. The system includes 1-inch titanium tweeters and an 8-inch TriPower subwoofer, as well as a 24-channel amplifier.

Klipsch, known for premium in-home sound, announced at CES 2020 that it would partner with Panasonic to bring its audio quality to the car, and demonstrated its immersive automotive audio at CES 2021 with Panasonic and Dolby Atmos Music. Just last year, the 2025 Ram 1500 debuted with Klipsch audio in its Tungsten model. Now, Klipsch enters a new vehicle segment with the Infiniti QX80.

The fact that Infiniti is showing off the Klipsch audio in the QX Monograph has us wondering just how much that concept previews the 2025 QX80. The availability of the Klipsch audio system is just the first little tidbit about the 2025 QX80 we’re getting from Infiniti, with more to come as the car’s debut approaches later this year.

“The all-new QX80 is poised to elevate Infiniti’s flagship with evolved design language, exceptional craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology that will make it the new standard in the luxury SUV space,” Craig Keeys, group vice president of Infiniti Americas, said in a statement. “As we embark on an Infiniti product renaissance, we can’t wait to share all the ways QX80 will deliver extraordinary comfort and convenience for all three rows.”

