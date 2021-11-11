10 best sport sedans for 2021 and 2022

Even as the world buys more and more SUVs, sedans remain popular enough, and people still like to combine four-door practicality with driving fun. And buyers looking to do that are spoiled for choice. So we've rounded up our picks for best sport sedans to help you with your shopping.

Listed alphabetically, this list addresses sedans from all price, powertrain and body style segments. That means we've included cars from affordable to spendy, gas-powered to electric, rear- to all-wheel drive, and traditional four-door to liftback. To have made it to this list, these cars had to be oriented to fun driving and have a low, sedan-like shape. So not only are these our favorite sport sedans, there's one here for just about any pocketbook or other preference.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Why it stands out: Punchy four-cylinder; astounding power from Quadrifoglio; light and nimble character; awesome shift paddles

Could be better: Clunky infotainment; sub-par switchgear

We start this list with one of the most predictable inclusions: the Alfa Romeo Giulia. Yes, it's a stereotype that the Italian sport sedan is fun to drive, but the fact is, well, it is. The Giulia comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 280 horsepower, making it one of the most powerful four-cylinders in the segment. It's paired with a snappy and smooth eight-speed transmission and either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive.

The engine is lively and torquey, if a little short of revs, and the chassis feels super-light. The steering is eager and the car jumps into corners. We also highly recommend getting a version with the enormous and superb aluminum paddle shifters that make clicking through gears much more entertaining. And on the topic of the interior, it's attractive, but the various switches and knobs feels a little cheap, and the infotainment system is clunky.

Of course there's also the incredible Giulia Quadrifoglio. It gets a Ferrari-derived twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 making 505 hp, and it's rear-wheel drive only. It's one of the best driving cars on the planet with clear, talkative steering, loads of grip, and a nimble feeling. And obviously it's darn fast with all that power. You'll need to be pretty well off to afford its base price that tops $80,000, though.

BMW 3 Series and M3

Why it stands out: Lots of powertrain options; sure handling; available manual in the M3

Could be better: Slightly steep base price; numb steering; no manual; questionable styling

While it has faltered in the past, the small luxury sport sedan benchmark is in much better form in its current iteration. And there are many things that make the 3 Series appealing. It's available with a turbo four-cylinder, a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder, or a few different versions of a turbocharged straight-six. It also boasts a great interior with high-end materials and highly comfortable seats. The infotainment is also responsive with crisp displays, though a little menu-heavy. And of course, every version has a quick and fun chassis.

The base 330i model gets a 255-hp turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder. It's very responsive and makes great low-down torque. The eight-speed transmission, versions of which appear in all the 3 Series models, is fast and smooth, and one of the best in the segment. Steering is pretty numb, but the chassis is stiff and eager to corner. The BMW rides very well, too. For a bit more power, there's the plug-in hybrid that makes 288 hp and has up to 22 miles of electric range. It doesn't cost much more, either.

The four-cylinder models are solid, but the six-cylinder cars are, unsurprisingly, more exciting. The M340i's turbo six-cylinder makes 382 hp. It also gets upgraded suspension, brakes and an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential. Then there are the M3 models that increase power to 473 hp for the base model, and 503 hp for the Competition. They also get additional suspension, braking and transmission upgrades to make for some astounding sports sedans to rival the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. The base M3 also boasts one of the only manual transmissions in the segment. With a base price that tops $70,000, it's not cheap, but it's quite a bit cheaper than the Alfa.

Cadillac CT4

Why it stands out: Extremely communicative steering and chassis; healthy four-cylinder options; powerful Blackwing model; available manual transmission

Could be better: Interior is a bit bland; manual only on the Blackwing; base four-cylinder isn't particularly inspiring

The 21st century has been a time of reinvention for Cadillac as it transitioned from floaty barges to world-class sport sedans. The Cadillac CT4 represents one of the last internal combustion Cadillacs, and it's a superb example of the breed with excellent handling, impressive refinement, and the availability of an incredible halo model.

There are three basic iterations of the car, starting with the base turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 237 hp or a 310-hp turbo 2.7-liter four-cylinder. Above that is the CT4-V with a 325-hp version of that 2.7-liter engine, and the monster CT4-V Blackwing with a 472-hp twin-turbo V6. Only the Blackwing is available with a six-speed manual transmission, and the four-cylinder cars are the only ones available with all-wheel drive.

If you can, we recommend stretching to at least one of the 2.7-liter models, but every CT4 is extremely composed and responsive in its moves, with immense communication. It's one of the most engaging cars in the segment. And of course, the Blackwing improves things immensely, and is a rare manual option in the high-end compact sport sedan segment. It's so good, one of our editors actually ordered one. If that's not a ringing endorsement, we don't know what is.

Dodge Charger

Why it stands out: Massive available power; amazing sounds; smooth and responsive transmission; stylish design; fast and functional infotainment system

Could be better: Weak fuel economy; dated and relatively small interior with subpar quality; non-SRT models aren't very sporty; all-wheel-drive only available with the V6

The Dodge Charger isn't exactly a conventional sport sedan, but that's a big part of the appeal. You can't really get big rear-drive sedans with big, naturally aspirated V8s anywhere else. And they're paired with a velvety transmission and wrapped in curvy, aggressive bodywork. Shockingly, they're even pretty good to drive when cruising or hitting corners thanks to compliant suspension and surprisingly good grip. Sure, it's still heavy and the steering isn't particularly responsive, but it's not bad, and the powertrain's endless charisma makes up for any shortcomings. Just check out our comparison of an SRT 392 with a Kia Stinger GT (the latter of which you'll find farther down the list). Plus, the Charger offers lots of power for the money, especially the V8s: the 370-hp R/T, 485-hp Scat Pack, 707-hp Hellcat and 797-hp Hellcat Redeye. Those are absurd power figures for their price point and/or just absurd power figures, period.

Of course, it's not entirely positives with the Charger. The cabin, while packing a quite good infotainment system, is dated, a bit cave-like and not as spacious feeling as you would expect from such a large car. All-wheel drive is only available with the V6, which is actually a solid engine, but doesn't feel particularly sporty. And of course the V8 models that you want for fun driving get, well, sub-optimal fuel economy (every V8 model gets less than 20 mpg combined). Still, the Charger is a unique and character-packed vehicle for not much money that's worth your consideration.

Genesis G70

Why it stands out: Excellent bang for the buck; extremely powerful V6; great styling; brilliant chassis; user-friendly infotainment

Could be better: Cramped back seat; transmission could be sharper

Our final sedan from the small luxury sport segment is probably the best value, the Genesis G70. It comes with either a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 252 hp, or a beefy twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 making 365 hp. Both come standard with an eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel-drive, with all-wheel drive as an option. And pricing starts around $38,000 for the four-cylinder, and $43,000 for the V6. So for basically the same price as the four-cylinder Alfa or BMW, you can have some serious hp. Or if you want the four-cylinder, you can have a healthy discount.

The low price doesn't mean the Genesis sacrifices on quality or driving fun. The V6 in particular is a blast. It feels underrated, with the two turbos pinning you to the seat when they spool up. The chassis is rock-solid, balanced and communicative. The transmission feels a beat behind those used in the Alfa and BMW, but doesn't get in the way of enjoying the car. The four-cylinder isn't as exciting, but the chassis is just as good, and the lighter engine makes it a bit more nimble.

The interior materials could be a little nicer, but panel gaps are tight and everything feels solid. The infotainment system is far easier to use than either of the European cars on this list, too. And the G70 is even better looking now than when it came out. If you're looking at a fun sedan from this segment, you can't ignore the G70.

Honda Civic Si

Why it stands out: Affordable price; excellent fuel economy; spacious interior; loads of convenience and performance features; standard manual transmission

Could be better: Low on power; no automatic transmission option; styling not for everyone

It may be the most affordable sport sedan on this list, and is actually soon to be replaced, but that doesn't mean the Civic Si should be ignored. The outgoing model started at around $26,000 and was extremely value-packed both on the performance and convenience fronts. The turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder made 205 hp, which is certainly on the low side for this group of cars, but it was paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission and a real, mechanical limited-slip differential. It also had upgraded suspension with adjustable stiffness, and the whole car was light, responsive and nimble. It also got some flashy body work and stylish seats inside the spacious interior. Plus, it was efficient with a combined fuel economy rating of 30 mpg.

The upcoming 2022 Civic Si is very similar (pictured above right), with a retuned version of the same turbo engine. It now makes slightly less power at 200, but it makes more power in other parts of the rev band. The manual and limited-slip differential stick around, but now there's more customization with drive modes, and even a variable exhaust system. The same set of convenience features carries over, too. The car also takes advantage of other new-generation Civic upgrades such as the nicer interior, vastly improved infotainment system, and generally improved chassis. It's a bit more expensive at about $28,000, but will likely still be a great and affordable sport sedan.

Kia Stinger

Why it stands out: Excellent value; seriously stylish; lots of interior room; hatchback versatility; great chassis

Could be better: Could have a nicer interior; transmission could be sharper

The Kia Stinger is closely related to the Genesis G70 we've already talked about, and that means that all the basic goodness still applies. But there are, of course, differences. The most obvious of which is the body style. It's notably larger than the G70, and its fastback roofline disguises a practicality-enhancing hatchback. It's arguably even better looking than the conventional G70, and interior space benefits from the extra size, too.

It gets similar powertrains, too, but not identical. The base model gets a turbocharged four-cylinder, but it's a larger 2.5-liter unit making 300 hp. The twin-turbo V6 is basically the same and makes 368 hp. Both are coupled to an eight-speed automatic and either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. The V6 is still the most exciting, and feels just as strong as in the G70, and the chassis is just as well-balanced, making for a highly-entertaining experience. In a comparison, we even preferred the Stinger GT to the more powerful Charger Scat Pack (also listed above). It was a close one, though.

Compared with its G70 cousin, the interior of the Stinger isn't as nice, but it's still stylish, and as we've said before, it's much more spacious. And being a Kia and not a Genesis, it's more affordable. The four-cylinder starts around $37,000, while the V6 starts around $44,00, just above the Genesis version. The V6 Stinger does come standard with a limited-slip rear differential, an option on the Genesis.

Porsche Panamera

Why it stands out: Porsche handling; throaty V8s; available plug-in hybrid models; hatchback practicality

Could be better: Expensive; snug back seat; touch-operated interior controls and air vents

It's hard to talk about sporty cars without bringing up at least one Porsche, if not more, and the same applies with sedans. The Panamera is a brilliant example, and one that offers an impressive array of flavors. At the base of the range is the more sedate twin-turbo V6 model with 325 hp, which still gets it to 60 mph in a brisk 5.3 seconds. And at the top is the Turbo S E-Hybrid with a whopping 690 hp from its electrified and twin-turbocharged V8. That's not even the only hybrid variant, as you can have the V6 paired with the plug-in hybrid system with 455 or 552 hp. And each plug-in has between 17 and 19 miles of electric range available, depending on trim. You can add all-wheel-drive, too, as you can with most of the Panamera line-up.

And the reason you'll want one is just how excellent it is to drive. It has pinpoint-accurate steering with hefty, but not heavy, weight. It corners flat and tells you what's happening. It takes off with authority in the higher-power forms, and the transmission shifts instantly with no disturbances. And it does it with a quiet, comfortable interior and surprising practicality thanks to its liftback (there's even more space if you get the Sport Turismo wagon). The V8 models provide the most aural excitement, but it certainly isn't required for a good time. Key drawbacks are that it's rather heavy, the back seat is snug, and prices are hefty both to start and for the massive options list.

Porsche Taycan

Why it stands out: Fully electric; incredible performance; Porsche handling, steering, build quality

Could be better: Official range isn't amazing; quite expensive; tight back seat

A great sports sedan doesn't have to dramatically burn gasoline, as proven by the positively amazing Porsche Taycan. Every version of it is fully electric, with the base version featuring a single motor and rear-wheel drive, and higher trims offering two motors and all-wheel drive. And they come in fast, faster and fastest versions. The base one makes 321 hp, the 4S makes 429 hp, the Turbo and Turbo S make 616. All of these models can deliver more power briefly, and that's the main difference between the latter two, which have "overboost" maximum outputs of 670 and 750 hp, respectively.

All of them obviously provide oodles of immediate torque -- the regular Taycan will push you against the seat while the Turbos will try to crush you. And the rest of the driving experience is pretty much exactly what you expect from a Porsche. The steering is perfectly weighted, precise and provides reasonable feedback. There's hardly any body roll and it feels neutral and balanced. Despite the weight of the batteries, it feels like a lighter, smaller car. Range is between 199 and 225 miles depending on model, though we've found that it can easily outperform the EPA numbers.

The interior is typical Porsche, too; well-crafted with good materials, but a bit plain on the design front. Interior space is a bit tight for rear occupants due to its narrow door opening and low, swoopy shape. Pricing is also classic Porsche, with the Turbo S topping $186,000 before any options. But the base model starts at a far more reasonable $84,000. In 4S and Turbo that'll be deep into six digits with options. We would actually recommend the entry-level models that are still very fast and loads of fun, but for far less money than the Turbo models. And if you need more space, there are the Sport Turismo wagon versions.

Subaru WRX

Why it stands out: Lots of power for the money; standard all-wheel drive; standard manual transmission

Could be better: Base model is light on convenience features; CVT isn't particularly fun; a bit thirsty; low-rent interior

One of the other more budget-oriented sport sedans here is another value-packed car. The Subaru WRX comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter flat-four making 268 hp. It's paired with a six-speed manual transmission, but if you need something that shifts itself, it is available with a CVT. That being said, if you can, we'd suggest going for the manual. Not only is it more fun, it's more efficient with a combined fuel economy of 23 mpg versus 21 for the CVT. And like every Subaru besides the BRZ, it has all-wheel-drive. And of course it has upgraded suspension and a wider body than its cousin the Impreza.

In practice, the WRX has amazing grip and feels fairly neutral under throttle thanks to its all-wheel-drive system. The engine is definitely of the old-school turbo persuasion, so it's mellow until the boost builds, and it comes on in a big rush higher up the rev band. Keep it revved up, and it's very responsive and rewarding. The even more powerful WRX STI makes 310 hp and feels peakier, due to its even older 2.5-liter engine. But it gets additional suspension tweaks, Brembo brakes and a mechanical limited-slip center differential with adjustable front and rear power distribution.

At less than $30,000, it's pretty affordable, though it's a bit spartan as far as features, but there are better equipped trim levels available for a bit more money. The STI is about $10,000 more expensive to start. All WRX models do suffer from a rather dated, cheap-feeling interior, though with really nice seats. But if you're more concerned about performance than comfort, the WRX is a great option. It's also worth noting that a fully-redesigned model is on the way with a very similar drivetrain, but a much improved interior. It is pictured above right

