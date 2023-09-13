Porsche Taycan Turbo GT spy photos bring the ultimate Taycan into focus

Porsche's hotter, track-oriented Taycan electric sports sedan has been spotted by spy photographers yet again. We're beginning to refer to it as the Taycan Turbo GT, in keeping with the hierarchy of Porsche nomenclature. More of the vinyl wrappings have been removed, and they reveal that there are more styling changes besides the additional aero aids.

The front fascia of this Taycan is where the big changes are, and we suspect some of them will carry over to the rest of the line in a mid-cycle refresh. There are no more little openings in the inner corners of the headlights, which themselves look a tad wider. The air curtain intakes under the lights are also now part of angular dimples that almost suggest big intakes. It's all a bit more taut and emphasizes the car's width and sportiness.

Of course this, being a more track-oriented Taycan, has many aero additions that likely won't appear on lower trims. A deep front spoiler wraps around the underside of the bumper and rises up either side. It's matched by extended side skirts and a rear diffuser that similarly wraps up and around the sides of the rear bumper.

This Turbo GT prototype also sports what seem to be much wider rear fenders, which are matched by a bumper that is similarly stretched. It also features extractor vents behind the wheel arches. And it's all topped off by the large rear wing and little lip spoiler.

Since most of the camouflage has disappeared on the Taycan Turbo GT prototypes, we're expecting it and the rest of the refreshed line to be revealed sometime next year. With the wider body and aero upgrades, we're expecting much more tire and suspension changes will be part of the GT's improvements. We could also see Porsche adding additional power beyond the 750-horsepower peak of the current top dog, the Turbo S. And of course, the Turbo GT will surely be sent to reclaim the Nürburgring's electric sedan record from Tesla.

