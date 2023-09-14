What to see at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show

The 2023 North American Auto Show — also known as the Detroit Auto Show — is underway downtown. If you want to attend the public days of the show taking place September 16-24, here’s what you need to know about attending.

But now that Autoblog has done our reconnaissance during the show’s press days, we can tell you about the actual cars (and other things) you can see and experience.

What’s new?

Ford

The big new item from Ford is the 2024 F-150 pickup. You can check out the new trick tailgate, and see what the fuss is all about. The 2024 F-150 Raptor also debuted at the show, if you like high-power, off-roady full-size pickups.

The show will also be a good opportunity to see the Mustang Dark Horse and Mustang Mach-E Rally up close and personal. Unfortunately, we only saw the wild 2025 Mustang GTD at an offsite event during press days, but it's quite possible Ford will roll it out for the public.

Cadillac

Cadillac revealed its refreshed 2025 CT5 at the Detroit show, and you can get a look at the revised front and the new tech-focused interior.

Cadillac recently unveiled the all-electric 2025 Escalade IQ, so you can stop and see the most powerful Escalade ever while you’re there. It wasn’t on the floor during media days, but Cadillac told us they’d bring it for the public part of the show.

Jeep

Jeep unveiled its 2024 Gladiator at the show, and you can check out the new interior and trim levels in person at the Jeep stand. Jeep also has an indoor track set up for ride-alongs.

If you haven’t had the chance to see the refreshed 2024 Wrangler yet, you can see that, too, along with examples from the rest of the Jeep lineup, along with its Stellantis sibling, Ram.

GMC

GMC showed off the new, larger 2024 Acadia SUV for the Detroit Auto Show. It’s bigger than before, but does more to differentiate itself from its Chevy cousin, the Traverse. GMC also has its Sierra EV on display if you’re interested in catching that in person.

What else to see

A number of automakers have large displays at the show with many of their models represented. In addition to those who debuted something new at the show, Buick, Chevrolet (check out the Silverado, Blazer and Equinox EVs, as well as the Corvette E-Ray), Lincoln with the new Nautilus, Toyota (get a look at the new Tacoma), Volkswagen, Honda, Kia, Hyundai, Mini, Volkswagen, Honda, Chrysler (the Airflow concept is there), Fiat, Ram and Dodge (see the Charger Daytona SRT concept) all have a sizable presence.

Tucked away in a corner of the show floor, Lexus, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Infiniti, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Audi, Mercedes, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, Maserati and Bentley have smaller displays.

Ride in a Ford, Ram or Jeep

Ford and Stellantis have courses set up near their stands to show off the capabilities of their off-road products. You can ride along as they climb giant hills and uneven “terrain.”

Ride in an electric vehicle

If you hear tires screeching from the back of the hall, go check it out. The Power Michigan EV Experience not only has answers to all your ownership and charging questions, it gives you the opportunity to ride along in electric vehicles from BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Tesla and Volkswagen. Curious what it feels like to launch using the GMV Hummer EV’s Watt to Freedom Mode? Now’s your chance. Even Tesla is making an appearance.

Flying cars

This year, you can see the Air Mobility Experience display, and get a glimpse of the flying “cars” and air taxis of the future.

The Detroit River

Look out the convention center windows to the East, and you’re overlooking the Detroit River separating us from Canada. Relax long enough, and you’ll probably spot one of the amazing freighters making its way between Lake Huron and Lake Erie.

