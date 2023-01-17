First a mid-mounted engine, then a version with a flat-plane crank-equipped V8, and now, because the Corvette wasn't wild enough, a hybrid model with all-wheel drive. This is the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, and not only is it electrified, it has performance parts and specifications to rival the mighty Z06.

The hybrid Corvette's power comes from a combination of the familiar LT2 V8 in the middle and an electric motor at the front. The V8 powers the rear wheels with the same 495 horsepower, 470 pound-feet of torque and eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The electric motor makes 160 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque and powers the front wheels. Combined, output is 655 horsepower, just 15 shy of the Z06. And since Chevy has basically just added the power and torque, we're estimating (since they didn't say officially in the press materials) the hybrid E-Ray's combined torque is 595 pound-feet, a whopping 135 more than the Z06. Chevy estimates the E-Ray will get to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds (with rollout), 0.1 second faster than the Z06. It will then finish the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds at 130 mph.

Some more details on the E-Ray's electric powertrain: it's fed by a 1.9-kWh battery that sits between the driver and passenger. The motor up front is also surprisingly compact. Looking at the cargo specs, the E-Ray only loses 0.1 cubic foot of space over the regular Corvette. The E-Ray has a couple of unique modes thanks to the electric bits. It has a Stealth Mode that lets the car start up silently, and the car can run fully electric up to 45 mph, provided there's enough charge and you don't floor it too hard. The Charge+ mode makes sure that the battery charge is kept as high as possible to ensure maximum power is always available during longer hot driving sessions.

But the E-Ray isn't just about power. It also gets some handling and stopping upgrades. The E-Ray gets the same 3.6-inch overall width increase as the Z06, and the body work is very similar to that ultra-hot 'Vette. It also gets the same size wheels and tires, 20-inch wheels with 275-mm tires up front, and 21-inch wheels with 345-mm tires at the back. Aluminum units are standard, but carbon fiber ones are optional. The tires aren't quite as aggressive as the Z06, though, with Michelin Pilot Sports as standard, and Pilot Sport 4Ss optional.

As for the other E-Ray chassis upgrades, it comes with Magnetic Ride Control standard, and it's a specific tune for the E-Ray. The same carbon ceramic brakes that come on the Z06 with the Z07 performance package are also standard equipment. They measure 15.7 inches at the front and 15.4 at the rear with six-piston front calipers and four-piston rears. That's a good thing considering the power, but also the fact that the hybrid system does have one negative performance impact: weight.

Yes, the Corvette E-Ray puts on quite a few pounds. The coupe weighs 408 pounds more than a standard Stingray. The convertible fares a bit better at 389 pounds heavier.

There's one stat that's notably missing for any hybrid, no matter how ferocious: fuel economy. Presumably, the E-Ray will be more efficient than the standard Stingray, but Chevy hasn't given those numbers yet. But we should have them soon, as the car goes on sale soon.

Sales of the Corvette E-Ray start this year. The base price without destination charge (Chevy did not provide that number at the time of writing) is $104,295, so a bit more than that when destination is added. That puts it at only about $1,000 less than a standard Z06.

Related Video: