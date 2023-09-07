Detroit Auto Show 2023 Preview | What to see and how to attend

The 2023 North American International Auto Show is getting back into a routine with its second full show in downtown Detroit since the pandemic, and once again in September. We've pulled together a little preview of what's coming, as well as when the show is happening and how to visit.

The organizers tout that there will be six main reveals, and most of them are secrets for now. But arguably the biggest one isn't: the launch of the 2024 Ford F-150. Ford will have a big evening reveal of the truck on September 12, the day before the show opens to the press. Cadillac, GMC and Jeep all will have press conferences, too, and likely each involve respective reveals. These will take place during the press day of September 13 (and you'll be able to see them all right here at Autoblog).

Attendees will be able to see vehicles from 35 manufacturers with a mix of displays backed by the manufacturers themselves and ones set up by local dealers. Additionally, there will be a supercar display area and an EV ride-along course inside. Details on how to attend the show are below.

When

The Detroit Show kicks off with press and industry days September 13-14. A charity preview will be hosted September 15. Then the show will be open to the public September 16-24. Hours for the public days are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for the final day, which closes early at 7 p.m.

Where

The show returns downtown this year at the Huntington Place convention center, formerly known as Cobo Hall. The address is 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226. The main displays will be in the main exhibit hall. There are a number of other displays besides automaker stands, though.

How to attend

Tickets for the show will be available at the convention center or at Hart Plaza during public days. Tickets are also available in advance at this link. Pricing is $20 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for children ages 3 to 12. A family pass for two adults and three children is available for $50.

Street parking, parking garages and parking lots can be found around Huntington Place. In the event that you're having trouble finding parking close to the convention center, you may want to try parking farther away, but near a People Mover station. The People Mover is Detroit's downtown monorail, and it has a stop in the convention center.

