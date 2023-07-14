Ford is working on several exciting, track-ready evolutions of the new Mustang, but it's not forgetting about the electric Mustang Mach-E crossover. The brand unveiled a rally-inspired prototype called Mustang Mach-E Rally to preview an upcoming addition to its portfolio.

The racing connection is vague, the Mustang Mach-E has never competed in an international rally event, but the Rally prototype certainly looks the part. Ford added a GT trim-like front bumper with a red tow hook poking through it, fog lights integrated into the plastic panel positioned in the middle of the front end, wheel arch flares and a rally-inspired roof-mounted spoiler. White wheels wrapped by trail-terrain tires add a finishing touch to the look, though there could be more to it as the concept that Ford unveiled is covered in camouflage.

It looks like the Rally is standard Mach-E fare inside. And, we'll need to be patient to find out what the specifications sheet looks like. One thins is for sure: the concept is electric. You didn't expect to find a 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, did you? We're guessing power comes from a dual-motor drivetrain for through-the-road all-wheel-drive but this is pure speculation. In its quickest configuration, the existing Mach-E puts up to 480 horsepower and 634 pound-feet of torque under the driver's right foot. That's enough for a 3.8-second sprint from 0-60 mph.

Ford presented the Mustang Mach-E Rally at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where Estonian rally driver (and 2019 World Rally Championship winner) Ott Tänak drove it up the famous hill, but the crossover isn't merely a prototype. Ford notes that the model will be available in the United States in the fall of 2023 and in Europe a little later, though it hasn't detailed the changes it will make to the concept. Pricing hasn't been announced, either, but we're expecting it will cost more than the range-topping GT, which starts at about $63,000.

