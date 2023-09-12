Starting with design, the F-150 is getting a new suite of front grilles and bumpers. The general theme is centered on increasing the sense of width, as every new F-150 model features a “coast-to-coast” grille look that Ford says harkens back to the 1970s and 1980s F-Series design. These new grilles feature more texturized front-end pieces and more darkened trim for 2024 in an effort to give the truck heightened personality when you examine the details. Ford is also democratizing LED headlights for 2024, as every trim of F-150 will feature LED units now, replacing the previously-standard halogens. New wheel designs, colors both inside and out and packages such as the Electric Lime-themed STX trim are all evolutionary in scope.

What verges on revolutionary in design, though, is the new Pro-Access Tailgate option. Instead of just folding down as a tailgate always has, the optional Pro-Access Tailgate can swing out via a single swing gate from the driver’s side, allowing for access to the bed without having to lean over the tailgate. It’s not the same as other swing-out tailgates like those from Ram or Honda either, as this one segments the tailgate into three parts, and the only part that opens is the section in the center, leaving behind two equal length pieces on either side. Ford says it’s designed to hit the first detent at 37 degrees to avoid ramming into your trailer hookup behind the truck, but it can swing out to a maximum of 100 degrees for easier loading. A step underneath the bumper can be swung out, and Ford increased the width of the rear bumper step, ultimately creating a two-step staircase into the bed of the truck and eliminating the in-bed pull-out step. There’s a handhold on the stationary part of the tailgate that you can use to haul yourself up or balance from if needed. This new tailgate will be optional (with the previous, more traditional tailgate being standard) on all but the Platinum Plus trim level, where it will be standard. And for those curious about the trim structure, Platinum Plus replaces the top-dog Limited trim as the new highest trim.

The F-150’s bed itself gains a new storage box on the passenger side that Ford says is deep enough for tie-down straps, jumper cables or other small items of the sort. If you don’t opt for an F-150 with Pro Power Onboard, then you’ll gain a second identical storage box in the same area where the Pro Power outlets would otherwise reside. And lastly, Ford’s new bed features cutouts in the wheel humps for DIY bed separators. They’re designed to fit 2x4s perfectly in the slots, so it should be a cheap bed accessory if you choose to take advantage of the design.

Very little is truly new in the powertrain realm, but Ford is dropping the previously-standard 3.3-liter V6 and making its 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 the new standard engine. Instead of being offered at a premium over the 3.5-liter EcoBoost, the hybrid PowerBoost engine is now going to be offered at the same cost as the gas-only version. Ford is expecting that to dramatically boost demand for the PowerBoost and is doubling its hybrid production capacity in turn. The hybrid powertrain is ostensibly the same as before, but Ford tells us it’s smoothed out transitions from the electric motor to the gas engine to make it a more seamless driver. There are no other major changes to the powertrain lineup to speak of, as Ford says it’s only made minor revisions to engine software for emissions purposes. And in case you were wondering, yes, the 5.0-liter V8 is still very much available alongside all the other engine options from the current 2023 model year.

The interior of the F-150 may look familiar, but Ford says it’s all running on a brand-new electrical architecture for 2024. Ford lets you see this tech at work in the form of screens, as the 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system is now standard on every trim. It’s the same screen as you saw on the pre-refresh truck, and it’s still running Sync 4 software. This screen is augmented by a new 12-inch digital instrument cluster (also standard). And if this wasn’t enough digital information for you, a head-up display is being introduced to the F-150 as an option, too. That new electrical architecture allows for new anti-theft/vehicle recovery services not seen in the pre-refresh F-150, too, which you can read about in great detail here. Plus, the truck’s new architecture allows for a new 5G-powered hotspot that will allow you to connect up to 10 devices to the in-car WiFi simultaneously. Ford says to expect more over-the-air updates to be pushed out to trucks with this 5G connection.

Blue Cruise 1.2 will come on every F-150, but you’ll need to pay to activate it. Instead of a one-time added fee at vehicle purchase, use of Blue Cruise will be tied to a monthly or yearly payment. Every new F-150 owner will have access to it for free for 90 days, and after that you’ll need to pay for the hands-free highway driving assist system. And because it’s Blue Cruise 1.2, that means it will perform lane changes for you via a tap of the turn signal and also reposition itself in a lane depending on the traffic around you. Standard driver assist system updates include a more advanced pre-collision assist, a new exit warning (for opening the doors into traffic) and both lane-keeping assist and blind-spot warning.

Ford largely kept the status quo when it comes to interior design, but the rear bench seat now features a collapsible storage container under the fold-up seat. The area under that bench was simply an extension of the floor previously, but now when you fold up the seats, you’ll be able to raise the box of sorts underneath the seats to create a boxed container that runs the full width of the vehicle. It looks like it’ll be mighty useful for grocery runs and to keep items from sliding around – Ford says this box will be standard starting from the XLT trim.

If you’re interested in one of the off-road-oriented models like the Tremor or Raptor, Ford has full details on those models out today, too. The Tremor is getting a fairly substantial redesign to the front clip. You’ll see a new grille with more orange accents and the addition of a new modular front bumper that you can stick a Ford Performance Winch Kit on. This dealer-installed accessory relocated the parking sensors and cameras such that you maintain all of the various assists you’d otherwise lose with the installation of an aftermarket winch kit. The interior gains more color (in the form of orange accents) than before, too, adding even more personality to the Tremor package.

As for the Raptor and Raptor R, you can read a deep dive into those models here. Thankfully, the R with its 5.2-liter supercharged V8 is sticking around as the upgrade over the high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost model. At the F-150 reveal event Tuesday night, reveal presenters promised the Raptor R is "targeted to be the most powerful high performance off-road truck ever" with "over 700 horsepower," which is the current R's rating. This strongly suggests they're pumping up the R to overtake the Ram TRX's 702 horsepower.

Ford is adding new Dual Live Valve Fox shocks to Raptor for 2024, which will be paired with the 37-inch tire package that also includes Recaro seats and a new, modular front bumper that exposes more of the front tires. Ford says the new Dual Valve shocks offer greater control when off-roading and better handling on the pavement, too. Opt for the V6 Raptor with the 35-inch tires (37s are standard on the Raptor R), and you get the pre-refresh Live Valve Fox shocks, which are still nothing to sneeze at. Shelter Green joins the color palette for the Raptor models this year, too, and it will be exclusive to Raptor models.

As a final aside, Ford says it’s reducing the number of orderable configurations for 2024 by 90%. That means there will be a whole lot more packages with grouped options. This will save Ford money since it reduces the complexity of builds on the production line, but it will also reduce choice in ordering for consumers. That said, Ford says it will retain a number of popular freestanding options as individual items and not grouped into packages. Examples of these include the moonroof, axle upgrades, tow mirrors and the Max Recline seats.

The 2024 F-150 will hit dealers sometime next year, and ordering for the new model is set to open now.