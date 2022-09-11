This week in EVs: Electric Jeeps, Chevy Equinox, reborn VW bus

Jeep Recon

There was then the Wagoneer S. Despite the name, it isn't a sportier Wagoneer variant or even an electric Wagoneer. In fact, the name is temporary according to chief designer Ralph Gilles. This sleek SUV, which sure looks like Jeep's attempt at a Range Rover Vilar (not a bad thing), will apparently have a 600-horsepower electric powertrain. It too will be produced in North America starting in 2024 with reservations starting early next year.

There actually WILL be an electrified Wagoneer, however: the Grand Wagoneer 4xe PHEV. That's good since the Grand Wagoneer gets pretty atrocious fuel economy. Details were light regarding specs, but we did get a half-decent photo. Finally, the first of these electrified Jeeps to launch will be the Avenger. Yes, Chrysler/Stellantis is dusting off an old Dodge name for a Jeep. That Dodge in question wasn't sold in Europe, though (good for them), which is important since the Jeep Avenger will only be sold on the other side of the pond. It's mechanically based on the same platform as several French Stellantis EV SUVs, and only goes 249 miles on the far more generous European WLTP test cycle. Those two elements probably help explain why it won't be sold in the United States. Still, something to look for when visiting Belgium.

VW ID. Buzz First Drive Review: Instantly recognizable (and likeable) We get our first real drive of the production VW ID. Buzz ... aka the all-electric, next-generation VW bus. It's only for Europe, though, as we'll be getting a larger, more minivan-sized version for 2024. Lots of buzz about this one. Sorry.

