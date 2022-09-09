The 2022 North American International Auto Show is fully back this year. It'll be in downtown Detroit — and in late summer instead of its old, cold time slot of January — as had originally been intended before the pandemic threw a wrench into the revamped show's plans.

Here you'll be able find when the show is happening, where it is and how to visit.

When

The Detroit Show kicks off with press and industry days September 14-15. A charity preview will be hosted September 16. Then the show will be open to the public September 17-25. Hours for the public days are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. except for the final day, which closes early at 7 p.m.

Where

The show returns downtown this year at the Huntington Place convention center, formerly known as Cobo Hall. The address is 1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226. The main displays will be in the main exhibit hall. There are a number of other displays besides automaker stands, though. Additional attractions such as monster trucks, food trucks and more vehicle displays can be found along East Jefferson Avenue and the waterfront, and then up Woodward Avenue in Spirit Plaza, Camp Martius and Cadillac Square.

How to attend

Tickets for the show will be available at the convention center or at Hart Plaza during public days. Tickets are also available in advance at this link. Pricing is $20 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for children 3 to 12 and free for those under 3. A family pass for two adults and three children is available for $50.

Street parking, parking garages and parking lots can be found around Huntington Place. In the event that you're having trouble finding parking close to the convention center, you may want to try parking farther away, but near a People Mover station. The People Mover is Detroit's downtown monorail, and it has a stop in the convention center.

