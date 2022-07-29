Cadillac Celestiq and Honda Civic Type R revealed | Autoblog Podcast #740

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. They kick things off by talking about the latest vehicle reveals, specifically the Cadillac Celestiq show car and the 2023 Honda Civic Type R. They discuss Chevy's move to offer incentives to help prevent customers from flipping the new Corvette Z06. Greg has spent time behind the wheel of the 2022 Range Rover First Edition, while John has been driving the 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance.

From the mailbag, a listener is looking to replace a 2003 Subaru Forester with something that can hold three dog crates and gets decent fuel economy. Another listener asks whether to keep a 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo or replace it with a 992-generation 911 for which he is awaiting an allocation.

Autoblog Podcast #740

