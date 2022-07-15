Chevrolet Corvette Z06 enters six-figure territory for 2023

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06's starting price will be more than $100,000 for the first time in the nameplate's history, General Motors announced Friday. Starting at $106,395 (destination included), the screaming flat-plane V8 monster will enter production in September at a price point more than $25,000 higher than its C7 predecessor's.

Pricing for the C8 Z06 will essentially follow the Stingray's lead. Above the base model (1LZ) is the 2LZ, which checks in at $115,595. This is expected to be roughly equivalent to the 2LT, meaning it will add a HUD, wireless phone charging, heated/ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, 14-speaker Bose audio system, navigation and other items. The loaded up 3LZ will start at $120,245. Pricing for Z06 Convertible models is almost exactly $7,000 more per trim — $113,895 for the 1LZ, $122,595 for the 2LZ and $127,245 for the 3LZ.

That's not to say you can't spend more on a C8 Z06 if you'd like to. The Z07 package returns, bundling a track suspension, Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Cup 2R ZPs and enhanced underbody aero. This will set you back $8,995 plus the cost of one of the Z06's two carbon aero packages. The cheaper (flash-painted carbon) will set you back $8,495; the visible carbon option is $2,000 more.

And if you're really committed to carbon fiber, you can double your outlay to snag a set of wheels too. $9,995 will get you the flash-painted carbon wheels; the visible carbon set will run you $11,995.

If you can stomach the six-figure price and whatever insane additional dealer markups will surely grace these straight out of the gate, you'll be able to raise your hand for one soon. Order banks will open up July 28.

