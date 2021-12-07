2022 Kia EV6 rated for up to 310 miles of electric range

The 2022 Kia EV6's range and efficiency have been certified by the EPA. The Standard Range model can do 232 miles on a charge, the agency says, while the long-range, rear-wheel-drive model tops out at 310. Adding a second motor for all-wheel drive drops that total to 274 miles.

The EV6 uses the E-GMP modular platform shared with Hyundai and will offer single- and dual-motor powertrains, as well as two battery options. The Standard Range EV6 will be a single-motor, rear-drive version with a 58.0-kilowatt-hour battery and 160-kilowatt motor providing up to 167 horsepower. Another rear-wheel-drive model will offer a 77.4-kWh battery and 160-kW motor providing 218 hp. Moving further up the lineup is an all-wheel-drive model with 77.4-kWh battery, with a 70-kW motor up front and 160-kW motor in the rear providing a total of 313 hp and 0–60 time of 5.1 seconds. The all-wheel-drive EV6 GT, coming in late 2022, features the same 77.4-kWh battery, with a 160-kW front motor and 270-kW rear motor providing 576 horses and a 0–60 time of under 3.5 seconds – matching the Tesla Model Y Performance.

For the advertised power, these figures stack up pretty well against the current crop of EVs. Sister automaker Hyundai's new Ioniq 5 manages a total range of 303 miles in its single-motor configuration with the 77.4-kWh battery pack. Adding the second motor drops it to a still-respectable but less-impressive 256 miles. The Standard Range model checks in at just 220 miles, so it's a bit of give-and-take between the two companies despite their shared underpinnings. Elsewhere in the EV landscape, the base Tesla Model Y (Long Range) offers 318 miles on a charge; the Performance model checks in at 303. Volkswagen's ID.4 electric SUV currently tops out at 260 miles in its "Pro" configuration.