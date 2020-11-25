The feds have announced their official driving-range figure for the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4, and the new EV is good for 250 miles. That's for the 201-horsepower, rear-motor, rear-wheel-drive ID.4 Pro and ID.4 First Edition, both of which use an 82-kWh battery pack. A 302-horsepower, dual-motor, all-wheel-drive variant will come later, and the range estimate for that version is not yet available.

The ID.4, which goes on sale in all 50 states early next year, carries an MSRP of $39,995 (before tax credits). Looking at similarly priced competitor EVs, the ID.4 seems well-positioned. The Kia Niro EV, at $39,090, has a range of 239 miles. The Nissan Leaf Plus, at $38,200, offers 226 miles. The Hyundai Ioniq EV, for $33,045, is good for 170 miles. The hotly anticipated Ford Mustang Mach-E, in its $43,995 standard-range RWD form, has an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles.

When it comes time to recharge the ID.4, drivers will want to avail themselves of the free public DC fast charging on the Electrify America network. The ID.4 comes with three years of unlimited charging. When recharging at a DC fast-charging station with a 125-kW supply, VW says, the ID.4's battery pack can go from 5 percent to 80 percent charged in 38 minutes. Using a Level 2 charger, the ID.4 adds approximately 33 miles of range per hour.