2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 range revealed, can go as far as 303 miles

While we've known the size of the batteries in the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, it's only now that we have official range and efficiency figures for the electric hatchback from the EPA. The numbers are generally impressive. Also curious is the fact that there are numbers for the short-range Ioniq 5, which we were told wouldn't initially be offered in the U.S.

The literal headlining version of the Ioniq 5 is the 225-horsepower single-motor version with the 77.4-kWh battery pack. It has a range of 303 miles, and it's even the most efficient version of the car. It's rated at 114 mpg-e or 30 kWh per 100 miles. Adding a second motor for 320 horsepower and all-wheel drive brings the range down to a still respectable 256 miles. Efficiency drops to 98 mpg-e or 34 kWh per 100 miles.

Hyundai has previously said these long-range versions were the only ones heading to the U.S., but the EPA has also rated the smaller 58-kWh battery model with a single motor. Range is the lowest at 220 miles, but efficiency is in the middle at 110 mpg-e or 31 kWh per 100 miles. No rating has appeared with the dual motors and 58-kWh battery, which will be available in other markets. An EPA rating doesn't guarantee that a model will be offered, but we'll certainly be watching to see if Hyundai makes any announcements about it.

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 goes on sale in 2022 in 17 states to begin with, with greater availability coming later.

