2022 Kia EV6 detailed in full reveal

After months of teasing, and even divulging photos and select specifications of the car, Kia has officially and completely taken the wraps off its first dedicated electric vehicle, the EV6. The sporty crossover is the first of 11 new electrified models promised by Kia globally by 2026. Offered in rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations, with up to 576 horsepower and around 300 miles of driving range, the EV6 will go on sale in early 2022.

The EV6 uses the E-GMP modular platform shared with Hyundai and will offer single- and dual-motor powertrains, as well as two battery options. The base EV6 will be a single-motor, rear-drive version with a 58.0-kilowatt-hour battery and 160-kilowatt motor providing up to 167 horsepower. Another rear-wheel-drive model will offer a 77.4-kWh battery and 160-kW motor providing 218 hp. Moving further up the lineup is an all-wheel-drive model with 77.4-kWh battery, with a 70-kW motor up front and 160-kW motor in the rear providing a total of 313 hp and 0–60 time of 5.1 seconds. The all-wheel-drive EV6 GT, coming in late 2022, features the same 77.4-kWh battery, with a 160-kW front motor and 270-kW rear motor providing 576 hp and the aforementioned 0–60 time of under 3.5 seconds.

We’ve already talked about the EV6’s looks in previous posts, with styling that blends crossover and hatchback. It features what Kia calls a “Digital Tiger” nose (which sounds like it could be the title of a Wu-Tang Clan album), with a taut fascia and scowling headlights emphasized by dramatic hood creases. The raked windshield leads the glasshouse, which tapers toward the C-pillar and rear roof spoiler. The rear comes to a point below the rear window and features a horizontal light bar across the liftgate at the most outstretched extreme of the sheet metal. Those lighting elements angle down toward the rear wheels to visually connect with the lower character line across the EV6’s side sills.