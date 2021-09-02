What’s the Nautilus interior and in-car technology like? Even if the exterior styling isn’t fully up to the new Lincoln norm (the Nautilus started life as the second-generation MKX back in 2016), the interior design has adopted the same mid-century-modern-inspired theme as Lincoln’s other gorgeous interiors. It’s not quite as decadent or beautiful as the Navigator or Aviator, but it’s also cheaper than those models. That Lincoln is able to replicate the same style and feeling in the Nautilus is an accomplishment in interior design. Two Black Label themes (Flight and Alpine) are available that ramp up the interior experience to its highest levels with unique carpeting, an Alcantara headliner, Venetian Leather-covered seats and many more extras. We found the seats to be decadently-upholstered, but not as comfortable or soft as rivals. The centerpiece of the redesigned dashboard is a new, horizontally oriented touchscreen that measures 13.2 inches. The system runs SYNC 4 and has the ability to accept over-the-air updates. The bright, crisp screen can display two functions at once, such as showing the map in the larger field and music info in the smaller one. It’s zippy in operation, and while there’s still an acclimation period to learning the system, it’s less complex and deep than the infotainment system in Lincoln’s German competition. We like its digital instrument cluster, too, as it’s typical Lincoln with pretty and simple graphics that give you just the information you need and nothing more. How big is the Nautilus? Rear legroom is sitting at 39.6 inches, which means there’s ample room for an adult to comfortably sit behind another. Don’t expect the rear seat to be as expansive as an Aviator's, though, as it’s considerably tighter back there with less room to spread out both upwards and side-to-side than Lincoln’s three-row crossover. Behind the rear seats, there’s 37.2 cubic feet of luggage space in the large cargo hold, and 68.8 cubic feet with the seatbacks folded. Those figures put the Lincoln’s luggage space toward the larger end of the spectrum, topping the Lexus RX and the arch-rival Cadillac XT5. In-cabin stowage is quite good. The center console has multiple cubbies, one on the top level with USB-C and USB-A ports inside, a large open one underneath, another at mid-level, plus the usual covered bin under the center armrest. What are the Nautilus fuel economy and performance specs? The 2022 Lincoln Nautilus comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that serves up 250 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. Shifting duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the base engine can be had with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Maximum fuel economy comes with the front-drive option at 21 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined. Upgrade to all-wheel drive, and you lose 1 mpg in every category. Lincoln’s optional engine is a 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 that pumps out 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. Once again, it comes with an eight-speed automatic, but Lincoln makes all-wheel drive standard. Fuel economy takes another tick downward to 19 mpg city, 25 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined.