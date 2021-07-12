2022 Lexus RX L Black Line special edition darkens the three-row RX

The march of Black Line models continues for Lexus’ lineup. This time, it’s the 2022 Lexus RX L Black Line special edition. It joins previous Black Line models from the NX, UX, GS, IS and ES. Yes, the Black Line special edition treatment has graced a massive chunk of the Lexus lineup already.

Similar to past models, the RX L’s Black Line package is all about aesthetics and exclusivity. Only 495 will be made in total. Lexus says that 389 will be of the 350L and 106 will be of the 450hL

All Black Lines will have a blacked-out grille, black mirrors, black rear lower bumper and black badging. They’ll also be fitted with unique 20-inch black wheels and black lug nuts. The standard exterior paint option will be a new-for-2022 Cloudburst Gray, but you can optionally have Eminent White Pearl to contrast all the black trim.

The Black Line’s interior includes black leather seats with blue stitching in the first two rows. Lexus doesn’t specify what kind of treatment the third row receives, but it’s likely less exciting than the first two. This blue stitching extends to the center console, gear lever, steering wheel and instrument panel. Your interior trim is done in black open-pore wood trim that looks rather nice in Lexus’ photos. Finally, Lexus finishes it off with special black floor mats and key gloves.

Pricing for the 350L version begins at $53,055, and the 450hL at $56,315. Lexus says the Black Line models will hit dealerships at the end of July.

Related video: