2021 Lincoln Nautilus scores Top Safety Pick rating from IIHS

A new set of standard headlights has lifted the 2021 Nautilus to an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick nod, Lincoln and the IIHS announced Wednesday.

The rating accounts for an improved set of LED projector headlights that were made available for 2021. IIHS says the new hardware significantly reduces glare, improving their score dramatically. The upgraded lamps are offered on Black Label models and Reserve models equipped with Ultimate package, provided they were assembled after March of this year.

Since the standard headlights are still saddled with a "Poor" rating, the Nautilus doesn't qualify for Top Safety Pick+; IIHS reserves that designation for vehicles that ace all of its crashworthiness, score an "Advanced" or better in its accident avoidance tests, and come equipped with "Acceptable" or better headlights on all available trims.

Both the standard and optional safety systems on the Nautilus scored high marks, and it received the highest possible rating in each crash test.

