The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 are close siblings, and they’re getting closer every year. One of the Sierra’s previous standout features, the Multi-Pro tailgate, can now be found on the Silverado for 2021, providing even fewer reasons to choose the GMC instead of the Chevy. Really, if you’re looking at the more modest SLE and SLT models, the choice between the two largely depends on styling preference. The Sierra Denali is a slightly different story, as its available adaptive suspension is exclusive to GMC and notably improves both the ride and handling.

Of course, it still can't match the Ram 1500 in either regard, plus the Denali cabin continues to be a rather half-hearted attempt at luxury. Especially considering the genuinely high-lux offerings of Ram and Ford. The gap isn't so huge between the Sierra's lower trim levels and its non-Chevy competitors, but the cabin's design, quality and functionality still leave something to be desired. True, that often isn't a priority for truck buyers, but the Sierra isn't superior in enough other ways to balance it out. It's a capable truck with a compelling variety of powertrains, but it generally just doesn't go that extra mile beyond the competition as well as its Silverado sibling.

What's new for 2021?

Changes for 2021 are mostly equipment-related, but there were some vital towing and pricing changes made for the new year, too. All 2021 Sierra 1500s come with a suite of new towing tech detailed here. New technologies include a trailer length indicator, jack-knife alert, trailer backup guidelines, and camera enhancements that include a rear side view and cargo bed view.

GMC expanded availability of the Multi-Pro tailgate, now allowing folks who opt for the lower SLE and Elevation trims to option it. The AT4 adds new Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrain tires and an off-road high-clearance step. Diesel buyers will be delighted to hear that GMC has lowered the price by $1,500 to $995, and raised the trailering capacity by 1,900 pounds to a more competitive 9,300. Maximum towing for the 2.7-liter turbo-four-cylinder is also up by 2,300 pounds to 9,200 pounds. GMC says the increase for the diesel is due to “better-than-expected rear axle durability,” and the four-cylinder is up because GM found the engine possesses “better-than-expected cooling performance.”

What's the interior and in-car technology like?

Like its Silverado sibling, the Sierra's cabin is its least compelling and competitive attribute, falling far behind the Ram 1500 and Ford F-150 in terms of quality and design. Looking at the interior from a pure functionality standpoint, the Sierra is perfectly fine at performing its truck duties. The seats are wide, flat and comfortable. It has huge armrests on both sides so you can stretch out as much as your truck stretches the boundaries of the road (seriously, this thing is huge). All the buttons in the center stack are well-labeled, easily found and big enough to stab away at without hitting the wrong one. It even has a volume and tuning knob.

Unfortunately, the dash is drab and frankly ugly in every trim level. The cabin is particularly damning in the Sierra Denali. Its black vinyl "stitched" onto the black dash and some token strips of wood trim slapped onto the center console and doors just aren't enough to create the sort of high-dollar ambience one deserves from its high-dollar price tag (and that truck buyers can find elsewhere). That might've been sufficient when the Denali was the only luxury truck, but not anymore.

At least the technology offerings are generous. All trim levels come standard with a touchscreen (8 inches on all but the base model), Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a six-speaker sound system (two speakers with a regular cab), while the popular SLE adds OnStar and in-truck 4G LTE WiFi. Upper trim levels can add extra USB ports, various trailering apps and aids, multiple camera systems for parking and trailering, wireless smartphone charging and audio upgrades.

How big is it?

The Sierra 1500 Crew Cab, pictured above left, offers limo-like sprawl-out space in its back seat aided by a colossal rear door. As expected, the Double Cab's rear seatback is more upright and less comfortable (pictured above, right). Legroom may be class-leading, but it's still tight behind a tall driver, meaning the Double Cab's back seat is ultimately best suited for occasional use, or children. At least its front-hinged rear doors are a better setup than the F-150 Super Cab's annoying clamshells. As usual, you can get a three-person 40/20/40 split bench up front (all trims but AT4 and Denali) or bucket seats with a full center console (not available base or SLE).

What about the bed? The thinner, taller walls introduced for this latest generation have resulted in a bed that ultimately holds more than anything else in the segment. Better still, maximum payload ranges from 1,550 to 2,250 pounds, which is generally a few hundred pounds more than an F-150 or Ram 1500. Yet, there is more to consider with the Sierra's bed than just its volume and payload. For starters, it offers the MultiPro tailgate, which provides myriad configurations but chiefly provides a quick way to climb into the bed. You can even outfit it with a dedicated Kicker sound system, shown in the below gallery. But wait, there's more! The Sierra Denali and Sierra AT4 can be equipped with the CarbonPro carbon fiber composite bed that GMC says provides added "strength, durability and scratch resistance" to go with a potential 59-pound weight reduction depending on configuration. Basically, it's a bed and liner in one.