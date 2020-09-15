Trailer towing is the focus of several new technologies coming to the 2021 GMC Sierra pickup, with the new features available both on the Sierra 1500 and the Sierra HD. The 2021 Sierra also sees expanded availability of GMC's MultiPro tailgate, a price cut for the available 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel six, and a new Black Diamond Edition of the Sierra HD.

Pickup truck makers are engaged in a trailering-technology arms race. Already, the GMC Sierra offers its ProGrade Trailering package that features a "Transparent Trailer" virtual camera view and a Rear Trailer View that uses an auxiliary camera mounted on the back of the trailer. To that, GMC is adding a Trailer Length Indicator that can alert drivers of another vehicle in the adjoining lane during a signaled lane-change. A new Jack-Knife Alert warns the driver if the front of the trailer approaches the rear of the tow vehicle. The warning appears in the center screen and can also trigger a seat vibration. The previous Rear Side View split-screen now also works when reversing and adjusts for the angle of the trailer. The Cargo Bed View now includes a zoom feature and hitch guidance for connecting gooseneck trailers. Finally, the previous Rear Trailer View adds a trailer-angle indicator and dynamic guidelines.

In other equipment news, the six-position MultiPro tailgate is newly available on the Sierra 1500 SEL and Elevation trims and standard on the Sierra HD SLE. The fancy Sierra HD Denali adds Surround Vision and Bed View cameras to the standard-equipment list.

Standard and optional engine choices for the Sierra are unchanged for 2021, but the price of the optional 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine in the Sierra 1500 is reduced by $1,500. For 2021, on models where the 5.3-liter V8 is standard (SLT, AT4, and Denali), the upcharge will be $995. For the SLE and Elevation, where the 2.7-liter V6 is standard, the cost to upgrade to the diesel is now $2,390, again a decrease of $1,500.

Lastly, the Sierra HD adds a Denali Black Diamond Edition. It includes 20-inch gloss-black wheels, power-retractable side steps, premium audio by Kicker, an Auxiliary Trailer Camera, trailer tire-pressure monitor sensors, and premium floor mats with removable carpet inserts. It comes in any color you want so long as it's Ebony Twilight Metallic. The Black Diamond Edition is pictured above.

Related Video: