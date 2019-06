2020 Chevrolet Silverado Review and Buying Guide | More power in more trims

Now, its strong capability, diverse powertrain lineup and generous infotainment offerings still make the Silverado worthy of lengthy test drives. It's certainly not a bad choice. Yet, it just doesn't go far enough in a number of areas — most notably its drab and cheap interior — to generally outdo the other teams' talents. What's new with Silverado for 2020? The Silverado was completely redesigned last year, and although changes are few for 2020, we do see a dramatic increase in engine availability. Chiefly, the 6.2-liter V8 trickles down the lineup and is now offered on the Custom Trail Boss, LT Trail Boss and RST trim levels. On the other end of the cylinder count, the 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder can now be had on the Custom trim level as an option (it's standard on the LT and RST). Finally, the 5.3-liter V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management can now be paired with the 10-speed automatic previously reserved for the 6.2. It's standard on the LT Trail Boss and optional on the High Country. All other versions of the 5.3-liter with DFM stick with the eight-speed auto.



In sports, a team can have a great off-season spent improving its roster, generating plenty of positive headlines, but that team can still end up losing if all the other teams got even better. And thus is our metaphor for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 , a truck that's a whole lot better than the one it replaced last year, but one that falls short when compared to its Ram and Ford competitors.Now, its strong capability, diverse powertrain lineup and generous infotainment offerings still make the Silverado worthy of lengthy test drives. It's certainly not a bad choice. Yet, it just doesn't go far enough in a number of areas — most notably its drab and cheap interior — to generally outdo the other teams' talents.The Silverado was completely redesigned last year, and although changes are few for 2020, we do see a dramatic increase in engine availability. Chiefly, the 6.2-liter V8 trickles down the lineup and is now offered on the Custom Trail Boss, LT Trail Boss and RST trim levels. On the other end of the cylinder count, the 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder can now be had on the Custom trim level as an option (it's standard on the LT and RST). Finally, the 5.3-liter V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management can now be paired with the 10-speed automatic previously reserved for the 6.2. It's standard on the LT Trail Boss and optional on the High Country. All other versions of the 5.3-liter with DFM stick with the eight-speed auto.Technology has also been upgraded, as the Silverado HD's new trailering apps and 15-view trailering camera system trickle down to the 1500 . The available adaptive cruise control system is also enhanced with a new camera-based sensor.

The Silverado's cabin is its least compelling and competitive attribute, falling far behind the Ram 1500 and Ford F-150 in terms of quality and visually appealing design. Even the range-topping High Country lacks the luxurious touches and ambiance we've come to expect in such high-dollar trucks. Although it represents a minor upgrade over the previous Silverado, the segment has improved dramatically to the point that even those looking at a more basically equipped model can now expect more than what the Silverado's interior provides.That said, at least the technology offerings are generous. Every trim level comes standard with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a six-speaker sound system (two speakers with a regular cab). Starting with the popular LT trim, you get two extra USB ports, an 8-inch touchscreen, OnStar and in-truck 4G LTE WiFi. Upper trim levels can add extra USB ports, various trailering apps and aids, multiple camera systems for parking and trailering, wireless smartphone charging and audio upgrades.The Silverado 1500 Crew Cab is the biggest one yet, with limo-like sprawl-out space in its back seat aided by a colossal rear door. As expected, the Double Cab's rear seatback is more upright and less comfortable. Legroom may be class-leading, but it's still tight behind a tall driver, meaning the Double Cab's back seat is ultimately best suited for occasional use. At least its front-hinged rear doors are a better setup than the F-150 Super Cab's annoying clamshells.As usual, you can get a three-person 40/20/40 split bench up front or bucket seats with a full center console. For the three-person front bench, the Silverado provides decent storage space, including a bin under the seat, another under the armrest, a pair of sizable cupholders and a decent place to store your phone. The bucket seat setup's center console lacks the clever storage solutions of the Ram 1500, and like every Silverado utilizes a space-saving (but not very sexy) column-stalk shifter.What about the bed? The thinner, taller walls introduced last year have resulted in a bed that ultimately holds more than anything else in the segment. There's more to consider than just bed length. Maximum payload ranges from 2,130 pounds for a 4x4 Crew Cab to 2,280 for a 4x2 Regular Cab. This is generally a few hundred pounds more than an F-150 or Ram 1500, which could theoretically make a difference, but you'd still be better off with a heavy-duty truck if you're going to be routinely maxing out payload in such a way.

The 2020 Silverado is available with an unmatched diversity of engine options, along with multiple transmissions and even cylinder deactivation systems. To make it easier to see which powertrain combo is available with which trim, we have provided a chart below in addition to describing the performance and fuel economy of each engine.Things start off with a 4.6-liter V6 that produces 285 horsepower and 305 pound-feet of torque. It comes standard with a six-speed automatic and Active Fuel Management (AFM) that shuts down half the cylinders to save fuel. All trims get 17 mpg in combined driving with this engine, except the Trail Boss that gets 16 mpg.The unique 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces 310 hp and 348 lb-ft of torque. It has an eight-speed automatic and also gets AFM (yes, it can run on two cylinders). It achieves between 19 and 21 mpg combined, which may seem like a minor advantage, but in terms of actual gas money spent, it's a big deal. It's also the best fuel economy of any non-diesel full-size truck.The base V8 is a 5.3-liter unit that produces 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. With its six-speed automatic and AFM it returns 17 mpg combined. However, certain trim levels can outfit this engine with an eight-speed automatic and the more advanced Dynamic Fuel Management (DFM) that raises fuel economy to 18 (4WD) or 19 (2WD) mpg combined. For 2020, however, you can also pair it in certain trims with a 10-speed automatic. This should improve fuel economy further, but official figures had not been released at the time of this writing.The upgraded V8 displaces 6.2 liters and produces 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. It only gets the 10-speed and DFM, and returns 17 mpg combined.Also new for 2020 is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six engine that produces 277 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. It too gets the 10-speed automatic. Fuel economy figures have not been announced but should be the Silverado's highest.

