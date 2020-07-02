Podcast

Driving a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle, and the 2021 Kia K5 arrives | Autoblog Podcast #634

Plus, we drive the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 with a diesel and the 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport

Jul 2nd 2020 at 2:49PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They start with what they've been driving this week, including the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 diesel, 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle. They move on to the news, covering the 2021 Kia K5, Geneva Motor Show (canceled again), Maserati's new engine and a new extended reality experience here at Autoblog. Finally, the guys spend some money for a listener who just had twins.

Autoblog Podcast #634

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

