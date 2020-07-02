In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They start with what they've been driving this week, including the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 diesel, 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle. They move on to the news, covering the 2021 Kia K5, Geneva Motor Show (canceled again), Maserati's new engine and a new extended reality experience here at Autoblog. Finally, the guys spend some money for a listener who just had twins.
Autoblog Podcast #634
Rundown
- Cars we're driving
- 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 diesel
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- 1964 Volkswagen Beetle
- 2021 Kia K5
- Geneva Motor Show cancelled
- Maserati engine
- Extended Reality with the Mustang Mach-E
- Spend your money
