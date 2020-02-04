While the 2020 Chicago Auto Show is around the corner, Kia picked this year's edition of the Geneva show to introduce the next-generation Sorento. The popular crossover will arrive in time for the 2021 model year.
The South Korean company explained it designed and engineered the new Sorento "to take on everything life can throw at it," and it published a pair of red-tinted teaser sketches to accompany its announcement. The images would normally give us our best look yet at the upcoming crossover, but spy photographers unabashedly ruined Kia's surprise by sending us a full gallery of images showing the soft-roader completely camouflage-free on the set of a commercial shoot.
The current-generation Sorento is one of the oldest cars in the Kia range, and the transformation is drastic. It receives a bolder, sharper look that falls in line with the company's current design language without copying its bigger or smaller siblings. Kia's design team has been on a roll in recent years, and the Sorento extends it.
While our spies didn't get a look at the Sorento's interior, low-resolution spy shots published on Instagram confirm the transformation continues beneath the sheetmetal. The center console adopts a more rugged look characterized by brushed aluminum-like surfaces, and the infotainment system's touchscreen is now positioned on top of the dashboard instead of being embedded into it. We also expect to find nicer materials inside.
What's between the fenders? Your guess is as good as ours, but Kia previously confirmed hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will join the range. Whether they'll be available at launch hasn't been made public yet.
Additional information about the 2021 Kia Sorento will emerge in the coming weeks, and Autoblog will bring you live images of it straight from the show floor in Geneva on March 3. An American debut is likely scheduled for the New York Auto Show in April, and deliveries will begin shortly after. Pricing will start in the vicinity of $27,000.
