We’ve seen spy shots of the next-generation Kia Sorento in both heavily camouflaged form and running laps around the Nürburgring (!), where it was wearing a more form-fitting wrap. Today, Instagram user CocheSpias leaked photos of the redesigned midsize SUV with the cover partially pulled back, giving us our best look yet inside and out.

Kia has given the front fascia a thorough and stylish overhaul. It looks much more muscular and chiseled, with a crisp, curved line defining the hood and grille and a much more squared-off shape to the lower bumper. The clustered trio of LED headlights are more integrated with the grille by removing the chrome strip that formerly separated them. The exposed taillights that featured on the mule spotted on the ‘Ring have been resolved as double vertical hash marks. The lower bumper is still concealed.

Inside, the seat stitching is similar to the pattern found on the larger and more upmarket Telluride, introduced last year. The cluster and center stack have been redesigned, with a larger touchscreen that is now separate from the heat vents. The shifter has been replaced by a dial shifter.

Kia has reportedly confirmed that the new Sorento will be offered a plug-in hybrid variant. The Korean Car Blog, citing an unnamed source, reports the new Sorento will debut as early as mid-February in Korea, with hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions coming in May, though it’s not clear whether all versions would come to the U.S.

The current version of the three-row crossover comes in a choice of two engines: a 2.4-liter inline-four making 185 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque, or a 3.3-liter V6 offering 290 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque. We should get a more official rundown about what's in store soon.

